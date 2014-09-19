Kaley Cuoco Opened Up About Her Nude Photo Leak And That ‘Topless’ Instagram Picture

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco (and the haircut she tore from the cryogenically preserved head of a 1995 teenage boy) was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and the conversation inevitably turned to the nude photo scandal that compromised the privacy of so many celebrities, including Cuoco.

You might recall Cuoco responded to the leak of her nude photos with an “epic” Instagram prank (see below) that involved shoddily editing a non-nude photo to kinda-sorta make it look like Cuoco wasn’t wearing a top (her bikini straps were still very clearly visible). Last night Cuoco opened up about the mechanics of said prank, and critics of The Big Bang Theory (and the $90 million deals the cast recently signed) are going to love this: It apparently required the brainpower of the show’s entire cast to put the almost-funny Instagram gag together. Yeesh.