There’s no mystery over whether Kaley Cuoco performed her own sex scenes in the Peacock series Based on a True Story: she didn’t.

“I don’t roll that way. I need someone else to do that stuff,” the actress told USA Today about avoiding sex scenes and using a body double. “I’m past that. I’m not doing that anymore,” she adds. “Also, who wants to see that? Not my thing. I’d rather let someone else do it, and that’s what’s movie magic (is for). We don’t have to do those things anymore. We can have someone else do it, and we can fake our way through.” Cuoco added, “You think that Chris Messina played tennis? Please! He was terrible! That’s his double.”

Messina’s dance movies are the real thing, though.

The Flight Attendant star, who was pregnant while filming Based on a True Story, expressed appreciation for her body double, “I had to be on my feet a lot. It was a lot,” she said. “And by the end, I was nine months pregnant. So the fight scene at the end near [SPOILER], a lot of that was done by my double because it was like I was literally about to give birth, like any second.” It’s uncanny how much Cuoco and her body double look alike, although the bangs do half the work.

Based on a True Story is on Peacock now.

(Via USA Today)