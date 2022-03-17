The Boys star Karen Fukuhara has revealed that she was the victim of an apparent anti-Asian hate crime this week while walking outside of a cafe. According to a post on Fukuhara’s Instagram, the actress was “struck in the head by a man,” and the experience has prompted her to speak out on holding perpetrators accountable as well as raising awareness that these attacks are happening, often because of anti-Asian rhetoric spread during the pandemic.

“This sh*t needs to stop,” Fukuhara wrote. “Us women, Asians, the elderly need your help.”

After sharing her experience on Instagram, Fukuhara’s The Boys co-stars jumped into the comments to offer their support. Via Variety:

Chace Crawford wrote, “F this person!! Hope you’re ok this is awful.” Jack Quaid added “Karen thank you for sharing your experience. I’m sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything.” Laz Alonso shared, “This pisses me off. Wish I was there….”

You can read part of Fukuhara’s post below:

Today I was struck in the head by a man (I’m physically fine) & this shit needs to stop. Us women, Asians, the elderly need your help… I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me). I thought about confronting him first but he started coming towards me and I didn’t think it was worth the risk. After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away. This is the first time I’ve been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past. I write this, because I’ve had conversations with multi-racial friends of mine that had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people — people that they share meals with.

You can read the rest of Fukuhara’s post on Instagram.