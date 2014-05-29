Kate Gosselin Is Back To Remind Us That She Was Amy Bouzaglo Of Amy’s Baking Company Before It Was Cool



Kate Gosselin is back with a new Kate Plus 8 two hour, two part TLC special airing next month, and judging by this preview, it doesn’t appear that her mother-daughter relations have improved much since that super duper awkward Today show interview earlier this year. I never watched Jon and Kate Plus 8 when it originally aired, but just going by this clip, I’m guessing that when Kate Gosselin watched the Amy’s Baking Company episodes of Kitchen Nightmares, she was probably like, ehh, I don’t see what the big deal is here.

Look. I get it. Eight kids is a hell of a lot to handle on your own, exacerbated by the fact that you see Fat Asian Spencer Pratt every time you look into their tiny faces. But come on, they’re children. Children who are soon going to be in full throes of teendom, so you better figure out a better way of dealing with this sh*t before they grow into a tiny army and stage revolt.