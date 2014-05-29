Kate Gosselin Is Back To Remind Us That She Was Amy Bouzaglo Of Amy’s Baking Company Before It Was Cool

05.29.14 4 years ago 16 Comments


Kate Gosselin is back with a new Kate Plus 8 two hour, two part TLC special airing next month, and judging by this preview, it doesn’t appear that her mother-daughter relations have improved much since that super duper awkward Today show interview earlier this year. I never watched Jon and Kate Plus 8 when it originally aired, but just going by this clip, I’m guessing that when Kate Gosselin watched the Amy’s Baking Company episodes of Kitchen Nightmares, she was probably like, ehh, I don’t see what the big deal is here.

Look. I get it. Eight kids is a hell of a lot to handle on your own, exacerbated by the fact that you see Fat Asian Spencer Pratt every time you look into their tiny faces. But come on, they’re children. Children who are soon going to be in full throes of teendom, so you better figure out a better way of dealing with this sh*t before they grow into a tiny army and stage revolt.

Around The Web

TAGSamy's baking companyJON AND KATE PLUS 8KATE GOSSELINKATE PLUS 8

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP