Kate Winslet’s husband has gone on quite the name journey.

Richard Branson’s nephew was born Edward Abel Smith (boring), but he changed it to Ned Rocknroll (hell yeah) in 2008 before reversing his decision in 2019; now he’s Edward Abel Smith (blech) again. That’s like if the person who invented the electric guitar decided “nah” and picked up a lute instead. On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Winslet explained the reason why her husband is unfortunately no longer Mr. Rocknroll. (“Please, Mr. Rocknroll was my father. Call me Guitar Solo.”)

“His birth name is Abel Smith. And as time went by and Ned became Ned — who is quite an original personality — he just decided at one point in his life to just change his name to Rocknroll. Ned Rocknroll. So when I met him, his name was Ned Rocknroll. This is completely true,” the Avatar sequels star told host Jimmy Kimmel. “When he changed his name to Rocknroll, I don’t think he had anticipated what might happen if he should have a girlfriend whose name was Kate Winslet and who was quite well-known and therefore the press might kind of not react so well to the fact that she had this boyfriend called then Rocknroll. So, it was a little tricky.” Having to change your kick-ass name after you start dating Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet? We’ve all been there.

But everything changed when the couple, who wed in 2012, welcomed their son Bear Blaze, 7, in 2013. Winslet is also a mother to 20-year-old Mia, who she shares with her first ex-husband Jim Threapleton, and 17-year-old Joe, who she shares with her second ex-husband Sam Mendes.

“I got to the point where I’m like, you know, I’m filling in doctors’ forms,” Winslet continued, “and it says ‘mother’s name’ and ‘father’s name’, and I’m like, ‘Honey… are we going to keep going?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re right. I’ll just change it back.’ So, he changed it back.” To me, that was the day the music (Rocknroll) died.

(Via E! Online)