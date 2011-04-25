Katie Couric Officially Leaving CBS

It’s been widely rumored for the last month that Katie Couric would leave her position as the anchor of “CBS Evening News” after five years, and now it’s finally unofficially official: Couric will announce her departure this week, and CBS has tapped “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley to take her place.

This week, Ms. Couric is planning to acknowledge… that she is leaving the “CBS Evening News” after five years. Then, as soon as she returns from London, where she will be anchoring the network’s coverage of the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday, CBS will announce her successor during the first week of May. Ms. Couric’s contract with CBS ends on June 4, and the network is said to want a month for a transition. Scott Pelley, a correspondent on “60 Minutes,” is expected to succeed Ms. Couric. [NYT]

