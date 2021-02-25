It was one year ago today that former-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared that the coronavirus isn’t something American citizens should be concerned about.

“This president will always put America first, he will always protect American citizens,” she told Fox Business host Trish Regan on February 25, 2020. “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism, and isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of Barack Obama?” To celebrate the, um, anniversary of McEnany’s bold (and knowingly incorrect and wildly dangerous) claim, The Daily Show put her lies to music.

“One year ago today, Kayleigh McEnany made a really bad COVID prediction, but what’s really special is how she also made a bad terrorism prediction in the same sentence,” the tweet reads, along with a montage of McEnany’s claims versus what actually happened. How it started: “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here” and “we will not see terrorism.” How it ended: “500,000 Americans have now been killed by COVID” and “major breaking news of a coup attempt as a pro-Trump mob of rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol.” McEnany calling Obama’s presidency “awful” was followed by Lou Dobbs complaining about the infamous tan suit, and how Democrats are “so desperate because of these low poll numbers, they’re willing to do anything.” Speaking of desperate, here’s McEnany desperately trying to pull a “nothing to see here,” folks.