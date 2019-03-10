Getty Image

One of last week’s bigger shocks was the news that Alek Trebek, longtime host of quiz show Jeopardy!, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek revealed the news in a typically professional, terse, yet quietly droll video message, in which he assured his many brainy fans that he intends to fight the disease and continue as host of the show that made him a television and trivia legend.

Now Jeopardy’s second-most-famous star has weighed in: Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the show’s longest winning streak — 74 games, a feat he achieved in 2004 shortly after the program loosened rules about how long contestants can remain on the show. Jennings already tweeted about Trebek, calling him “the last [Walter] Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual.” He also spoke to Vulture. Now Jennings has penned a moving essay for The New York Times about the host of the show that made him famous.

“Let me be clear: This is not an elegy,” Jennings wrote, before saying he hopes he’ll keep the job for a long time coming. “It’s impossible to even imagine the show with anyone else. But he’s been doing one job so long, and so well, that I think we sometimes take him for granted. Let’s make sure that we appreciate the man as long as we have him.”