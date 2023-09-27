A Wheel of Fortune contestant pulled off an incredible solve that left Pat Sajak stunned during Tuesday night’s episode. As the longtime (and soon to be retired) host of the hit game show, Sajak has seen a lot over the decades, but even he couldn’t believe it when dental hygienist Angelisa Cintron knocked out a puzzle with only two letters on the board.

During the category “Food And Drink,” the contestants were looking at a sizable board that only read “_ _ _ A _ _ _ _N _ _ _ _ _ _ _” thanks to the Triple Toss-Up Round where letters appear one at a time. Impressively, that was enough for Cintron to nail the answer, according to TV Insider.

“Himalayan sea salt,” Cintron guessed, prompting a stunned Sajak to ask, “How the heck did you do that?”

“I love salt,” a laughing Cintron responded, but the still gobsmacked Sajak needed more than that. “I love salt is not a sufficient answer.”

Unfortunately for Citron, she did not make it to the final round as Virginia coupon enthusiast Tameka Stephens became the night’s big winner. However, knocking the socks off of Pat Sajak is no small feat. Although, it probably didn’t hurt that Cintron’s incredible solve arrived on the heels of a solve that went in the completely opposite direction.

During Monday night’s Wheel of Fortune episode, contestant Jessica Washington whiffed a puzzle that only had one letter left. Instead of “Dining in the dining car,” she guessed, “Dining in the dining jar,” which is obviously not a thing. It was a pretty brutal loss that made Cintron’s solve look all the more impressive.

(Via TV Insider)