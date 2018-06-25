Nickelodeon

Earlier this year, Nickelodeon announced that they were reviving the Double Dare game show of late 1980s/early 1990s, slime-filled glory. A snazzed-up new course was recently unveiled by original host Marc Summers, who will also return as commentator for the updated show, and now, a delightful reunion has been announced for Double Dare viewers’ pleasure. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who once starred together on Nickelodon’s Kenan & Kel, are going to appear together on an upcoming special edition episode.

Mitchell, who is alive and well, despite a pesky 2006 death hoax that claimed otherwise, confirmed the news to EW:

“I am so excited to be playing on Double Dare and for whole new generation of kids to experience this iconic game show. This episode will be double special because Kenan and I will be playing against each other and we are both huge fans of Double Dare! I can’t wait to see the super talented Liza Koshy rock it as the new host!”

The episode with Thompson and Mitchell won’t air until later this summer, but the revival premieres on Monday night with actress and YouTube star Liza Koshy stepping into hosting duties. Summers will appear on air, and he recently told TVLine that the show has been completely updated with new challenges and more. “If you are tuning in to see what Double Dare was, it’s not that,” he teased. “It’s something different. It’s something for 2018.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly & TVLine)