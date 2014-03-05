Kendal Takes A Ride On This Week's 'Justified'

This week’s Justified centers around Kendal Crowe and the adults he has to deal with.
So after giving him a call last week, Kendal decided to run off with his uncle Jack
Turns out Jack was running away from this guy.
And now so is Wendy.
Oh, and it turns out Uncle Jack is no uncle at all.
He’s also kind of a wuss.
Things got kinda hairy.
But Raylan was there to save the day!
There were other side stories at play, so please come back here tomorrow for Danger’s full recap. For now, take a look at Ava taking one on the arm.
I need to get me a pair of those fancy sunglasses. They look like they fit great.
It was neat to see William Forsythe.
And Eric Roberts next week!
Holy shit, they are setting a record for kickass guest stars this season.
@Fire Wok With Me: I was totally jacked when I saw him sitting in the whorehouse looking like he was going to kill someone. Then I realized as the episode went on that he was not going to be utilized to his full potential. He just drips crazy juju and I fell like they didn’t take advantage of that last night.
*felt like.
I really thought that Allison had another guy in her apartment when Raylan showed up.
I’m also quite happy that Darryl is plotting. It would’ve been a shame for him to just end up as one of Boyd’s soldiers.
I did too, the standoffish way she acted towards him.
Everything’s been going downhill for Uncle Jack ever since that guy set his car on fire at the gas station.
That guy was also Teddy on Brooklyn Nine-Nine last night. Banner day for him.
Thanks @Otto Man, I could not for the life of me figure out where I had seen him before. That’s two Breaking Bad alums in two weeks.
I recognize him from Perfect Couples. He seems to be typecast as a schlubby bro who always looses.
I could’ve sworn I’d seen him in some commericals in the ‘goofy guy who spills something’ spills something role. Glad to see him get some actual acting roles here and there.
And Girthquake from Workaholics!
Wait..wasn’t the head nazi in Breaking Bad “uncle Jack”?? So this is a prequel to..
“Her loss.” – My exact words to my wife when Raylan was dumped at the end of last night’s episode.
If Raylan getting dumped gets me more Wendy Crowe time than I applaud Allison’s decision. Much as I like Amy Smart, and this here restraining order proves my devotion, Wendy seems to be getting hotter by the episode.
Agreed. Wendy is growing on me.
I cannot for the life of me hear what Boyd heard from the muttering Mexicans as they walked by. I got the jist that Darryl is plotting but what exactly was the word the mexicans said that tipped them off?