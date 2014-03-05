Kendal Takes A Ride On This Week's 'Justified'

#GIFs #Justified
Contributing Writer
03.04.14

This week’s Justified centers around Kendal Crowe and the adults he has to deal with.

So after giving him a call last week, Kendal decided to run off with his uncle Jack

deal

Turns out Jack was running away from this guy.

scary

And now so is Wendy.

tires

Oh, and it turns out Uncle Jack is no uncle at all.

what-a-twist

He’s also kind of a wuss.

wuss

Things got kinda hairy.

wallop

But Raylan was there to save the day!

chop

There were other side stories at play, so please come back here tomorrow for Danger’s full recap. For now, take a look at Ava taking one on the arm.

break

