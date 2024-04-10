Is Kevin Costner returning for the final episodes of Yellowstone? It’s the question on everyone’s (well, mostly dads’) lips. The actor, who got into a rumored disagreement with creator Taylor Sheridan, commented on whether he’ll be back during an appearance at CinemaCon on Tuesday.

“I’d like to be able to do it, but we haven’t been able to,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I thought I was going to make seven [seasons], but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

He continued, “[John Dutton] needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how [his final arc] might be. But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.” Forget, Kev, it’s Yellowstone (Taylor’s Version).

Costner was at CinemaCon to promote his upcoming, Horizon: An American Saga, the first part of which opens in theaters on June 28. Meanwhile, the second half of the final season of Yellowstone premieres on November 10, with or without its cowboy hat-wearing star.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)