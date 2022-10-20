Kim Kardashian Had A ‘Creepy’ Request For Her Mom’s, Uh, Bones

Spooky season is here, and Kim Kardashian is in a “creepy” mood.

On last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had sex with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace as a “tribute” to her grandmother. “But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?” she acknowledged. The “creepy” word came up again during this week episode’s of the Hulu series. Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, told the cameras that her daughter made jewelry using her bones.

While laid up in bed following hip replacement surgery, Jenner said, “Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she can make jewelry out of it. It’s creepy.” Her other daughter, Kylie, agreed over the phone, saying, “That is weird.” (No, this is Weird.)

Despite not being particularly keen on the idea of Kim making jewelry from her bones, Jenner was more into the idea of dividing her ashes after her death and cremation, turning them into necklaces for her children. “That’s weird,” Khloé said. “No, it’s not,” Jenner replied.

Insider also reports that Kim has a “tradition” in which she threatens the doctors who work on her family members “with their lives,” which isn’t creepy. But it is deeply, deeply weird. Even more than turning your mom’s hip into a necklace, or whatever.

(Via Insider)