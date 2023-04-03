Megan Thee Stallion is having a hot girl spring. The beloved Houston rapper threw out the ceremonial first pitch for her hometown Astros on MLB Opening Day last Thursday, March 30, and Billie Eilish loved to see it as much as Meg loved to do it. The following day, Meg staged her first performance of 2023 at the AT&T Block Party in Houston, before capping off her weekend at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas for the 2023 CMT Music Awards last night, April 2.

The multi-platinum artist was there to present Shania Twain with this year’s Equal Play Award. One Meg fan account captured the moment and circulated video on Twitter. Meg was flustered – “I don’t wanna cheese this hard because I just met her, and that’s my new bestie; she’s Hot Girl Shania!” – before commending Twain as “an outspoken ally against every hate of all kind — calling out gender caps, ageism, impacting inequalities against the LGBTQ+ community, and more.”

Megan Thee Stallion presenting Shania Twain the Equal Pay Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awardspic.twitter.com/SZuGToAjcV — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) April 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion via Shania Twain's Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/MKSO9OXQnY — TheeStallionNews (@MegansCharts) April 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Shania Twain at the 2023 #CMTAwards. https://t.co/BmDqglsjWN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2023

Read Twain’s full acceptance speech below and watch it above.

“Let me start by saying, let’s go girls! Now, listen, when I wrote the phrase, ‘Man! I feel like a woman,’ honestly, I had no idea at the time that it would become an undercurrent of a decades-long career. It’s amazing how just one statement can empower so many, and ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!‘ has been adopted by an array of fantastic communities all around the world and become a genuine path of power and progress for, I mean, women in country music, right? Which brings me so much joy. Thank you to CMT for pushing the Equal Play agenda, and thank you for always supporting me. In fact, you know what? You may not know this, but the CMT Rising Star Award was my very first award. Ever. Thirty years ago. That was in 1993. So, CMT holds a very special place in my heart, and I promise I will continue to champion the many outstanding country artists who are not currently played. They’re not streamed, toured, signed, or awarded at the level they deserve. I believe in an all-inclusive country music. We’re a family. This is a genre of music with a rich history that raised and nurtured my own songwriting and performance and recording career from childhood. Currently, the industry standard does a real disservice to this. Now, let us, the country music industry, do our part to close the gap and provide an equal workplace for all talent. This year, I’m taking many amazing artists on my Queen Of Me Tour. Lily [Rose], Tenille [Townes], Lindsay [Ell], Hailey [Whitters], Breland, Robyn [Ottolini], Priscilla [Block], Mickey [Guyton], and several more. And my hope is that this opportunity and spotlight impresses you much and lifts up the careers of these very talented people on their journey. I will continue to do my best as a trailblazer, and together, let’s ensure that all our fellow artists get equal play regardless of gender, age, or race. Thank you again for honoring me with the CMT Equal Play Award, and a special thank you to all my fans! I’m truly touched.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.