Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers lurk below (and in the headline)

There were a lot of controversial bits littered about the final season of Game of Thrones, but one wasn’t so much contentious as surprising: It was Arya who fell the villainous, creepy Night King. The leader of the White Walkers ate it in the acclaimed episode “The Long Night,” and there was much rejoicing albeit some shock that the sword he met was wielded by the youngest Stark daughter.

You know who else was surprised? Kit Harington. Surprised and a little jealous, to be honest. The Hollywood Reporter posted an epic round of one-one-ones with male actors who’ve dominated TV of late, and along with Bill Hader, Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro and more, they spoke with one of the big survivors of HBO’s George R.R. Martin adaptation. Asked about his reaction to the twist, he had some thoughts.

“I was a bit pissed off, only because I wanted to kill the Night King!” Harington told THR. “I think I felt like everyone else did, in that it had been set up for a long time, and then I didn’t get to do it.”