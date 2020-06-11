Kobe Bryant Is Being Honored With A Posthumous Emmy Award

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in January in a helicopter crash, won many awards in his lifetime: five NBA Finals trophies, an MVP, two Olympic gold medals, and an Academy Award for Dear Basketball. And now he’s being honored with a posthumous Emmy award. Bryant will receive the Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award at the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards for his “philanthropy, community building, and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court”:

According to the org, the award “is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.” Spectrum SportsNet, which holds the TV rights to the Los Angeles Lakers, nominated Bryant for the award.

According to Variety, Bryant — who, with this Emmy, is halfway to an EGOT, but I think we can all agree being an 18-time All-Star is way more impressive than winning a single Grammy — was selected at this year’s recipient for championing “a number of worthy causes and critical issues, becoming an ambassador for women’s basketball, a mentor and youth advocate, and raised awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles.”

The 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards air on July 18 (watch here).

(Via Variety)