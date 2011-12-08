Kris Humphries To Appear On Episode Of ‘Man Caves.’ I Don’t Care.

You know what saying always bugged me? “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.” It’s like, uh, yeah. You know who else shouldn’t throw stones? People who live in ANY house. Sure, the stones might not shatter your walls or roof, but still, you can’t just huck rocks all over the place — even if you live in a castle. You could break your TV, or your laptop, or maybe accidentally donk your roommate or significant other right in the face. Try to collect their share of the cable bill after that. AWK-ward.
If you ask me, maybe the saying should be something more like “People with deviant sexual fetishes shouldn’t live in glass houses.” That way they won’t creep out their neighbors. Unless, like, your fetish is to be an exhibitionist and you WANT everyone to see what kind of weird business you’re up to in there. Then maybe you should live in a glass house. But at least consider living somewhere a little more secluded if you’re gonna do that. I mean, this is America and you have a lot of freedom, but that doesn’t mean you can just sit around in your glass house with your ding-a-ling out in the middle of a neighborhood. There are kids around, you know? So I guess really the saying should be “Don’t throw stones and go live in the woods if you want to be a creep.” Yeah, that’s much more practical. I’m glad we settled that.
Admittedly, none of this has anything to do with that dingus Kris Humphries or his moronic “man cave,” but if I had actually tried to write about that I would have ended up throwing my computer into traffic. Plus, I think this was an important discussion to have. Thank you for your time.
“Man Cave” is also what Humphries called his ex-wife’s vagina
The term ‘Man Cave’ just makes me think of a groomed male butthole for gay stuff. I don’t want to guess what that says about me.
Also, off topic. If you click that link, the first picture is of him using a power tool (looks like a router). He is wearing safety glasses, but he is wearing a hoodie with the hood cords dangling near the tool. So much for safety first.
I don’t know why this is constantly ignored by people hiring Humphries to do stuff, but HE SUCKS AT BASKETBALL.
Danger, I think you missed the point of the “glass houses” idiom. A person is cautioned against throwing stones if they live in a glass house, becuase their target can turn around and throw stones at them (point out their weaknesses) and mess their house up. It basically means “don’t point out the shortcomings of others if you have your own failings.” It definitely does not mean “don’t mess up your own house by throwing stones.” Not sure where you came up with that; good thing that “meanings of common expressions” is not covered on the bar exam.
There’s a saying that goes “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.” Okay. How about “Nobody should throw stones.” That’s crappy behavior. My policy is: “No stone throwing regardless of housing situation.” Don’t do it. There is one exception though. If you’re trapped in a glass house, and you have a stone, then throw it.
I think the guys from Mythbusters have the last word on what will or won’t go through houses.
@ Bexhill213 – Hmm. No, I think I’m right on this one.
@Demetri Martin – That’s a good take on this concept, too. Unfortunately, I’m only up to the J’s in my exhaustive research project where I watch every comedian’s stand-up acts to cross off which topics they may or may not have discussed (I can NEVER joke about airplanes, you guys), so I haven’t gotten through all your stuff yet. My apologies.
Humphries recently hooked up with ex-Baltimore Ravens stud Tony Siragusa for an episode of the DIY network show “Man Caves.” That is easily one of the dumbest things I’ve ever read, and that includes the back cover of a Nicholas Sparks book I once read.
I think the saying should be “People who own stock in Windex should live in glass houses. Otherwise, you’re a friggin idiot. Imagine all the streaks. And I’m not talking about the fetishists”. There. That’s how you write an idiom goddammit.