Kurt Metzger Made A ‘White Precious’ Religious Recruitment Pamphlet For All Of You

#Comedy Central
07.11.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

A few days ago we introduced you guys to comedian Kurt Metzger — whose standup special, White Precious, airs tonight at 11pm EST on Comedy Central — via one of our UPROXX 20s. And as we mentioned in the introduction of that post, Kurt grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness and even became ordained as a minister in the religion, so he created a faux religious pamphlet to promote the special airing tonight. It is below and the full version can be downloaded here. Enjoy…

KKYKoIEWmA0FG5tU6u3QqaavTfqlWZnqQlg8J4GIu_U

vAJ5_v9K4B0klaXs8iYoGhb5szI1ji-gK0dYUxAE0FI

CrxSs5YFR2l_BjysFgCzd8I9s1kKNToH_cZ1u_HSCFs

25VJKX-1Y20ohyqxszdHe_IitNPdBC6EmMS1Qg6mJ5Q

zdkIpmtPb_aluP58vSwr6I6XfmHUFXFT4-LB_QvbpoA

n6Zrps9iamjrzKZBdLs6SExiGQWfuKpWc-WRznJh7k0

r-MgEYqvneGFdYARbXFnKoFPu6103T4r1KquPETw_Dw

2V-OggT6KfkflDBSkbiIp32Sab0Q_P4mvNh0-lS2QUw

