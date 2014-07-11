Kurt Metzger Made A ‘White Precious’ Religious Recruitment Pamphlet For All Of You

A few days ago we introduced you guys to comedian Kurt Metzger — whose standup special, White Precious, airs tonight at 11pm EST on Comedy Central — via one of our UPROXX 20s. And as we mentioned in the introduction of that post, Kurt grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness and even became ordained as a minister in the religion, so he created a faux religious pamphlet to promote the special airing tonight. It is below and the full version can be downloaded here. Enjoy…
The fuuuuuuck?
Just an ad acting like content. Welcome to the future:All our songs are jingles; all our shows are commercials! Eat Taco Bell!
I had this guy confused with Tom Metzger, the guy who founded the White Aryan Resistance.
I am still bafled as to why things like Jehivah Witness, Mormons and so on are not only allowdd but thriving in the USA. Seriously guys religious freedom doesn’t mean letting crazy culturs run amok
Maybe because that’s what religious freedom actually means. But understanding that is kinda of a big, complex kinda concept so I would work on spelling and sentence structure first and move on to that.
And because Christianity and Islam are no less bat-shit crazy with their ridiculous stories, they just happen to be older bat-shit crazy religions.
Metzger is one of my favorite comedians. White Prexious was so good. The special didn’t show it but his crowd work is like, top 5, easy.
*Precious
Only recently discovered Kurt & he’s now one of my favorites.
I am watching White Precious now and the loud laugh track is very annoying and distracting. Please boost Kurt’s volume and downplay the audience.
Thanks!
your wish is my command.
anything else?
Just popping in with a friendly reminder that, funny as he may be, Kurt Metzger is a piece of shit who gleefully admitted to criminally choking his girlfriend.