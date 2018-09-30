Kyle Mooney Started A Beef With Pete Davidson And Ariana Grande On ‘SNL’

#Pete Davidson #Ariana Grande #SNL
09.30.18 28 mins ago

NBC

Kyle Mooney is no stranger to fake autobiographical videos where he fake-spars with people. He even once faux-fought with this week’s musical guest, Kanye West. For the Saturday Night Live season premiere, he was at it again, this time sparring with fellow cast member Peter Davidson, jealous of the way he’s taken off.

And so in the video Mooney goes a bit Single White Female. Sick of being ignored, even by Lorne Michael himself, he dyes his hair blonde. He starts using words like “lit” and “bro.” He even gets his own “hot celebrity girlfriend,” no less than Wendy Williams, to compete with Davidson’s real life fiancée Ariana Grande. And when Davidson confronts Mooney, asking him if he knows he has mental problems, Mooney produces a medicine bottle, shakes it, and says, “Me too!”

It all climaxes with a Roman era sword fight which finds host Adam Driver shot with an arrow in the leg. But the beef can’t last for long. The two make up, because who can stay mad at Pete Davidson, even if he is kind of like Jimmy Fallon in the way that he almost always just seems to be himself.

If it seemed like Mooney will never learn his lesson and just be content with his nerdy self, then don’t worry: As we learn at the end, when he’s suddenly coughing up blood, he’s going to die later anyway.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pete Davidson#Ariana Grande#SNL
TAGSARIANA GRANDEKYLE MOONEYPETE DAVIDSONSNL

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP