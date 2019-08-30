Lance Reddick Is Still ‘Pissed Off’ About What Happened To His ‘Lost’ Character

ABC

Lance Reddick is a quintessential character actor, having appeared in dozens of shows and movies, but he’s best known for three roles: Charon in the John Wick trilogy; Cedric Daniels on The Wire; and Matthew Abaddon on Lost. If you didn’t recall the character’s name, you’re probably not alone; Matthew only appeared in four episodes, but he played an essential role on the show (he’s the one who convinced John Locke to board Oceanic Flight 815 and visited Hurley at the mental health facility). And then, in typical Lost fashion, he died.

This still rubs Reddick the wrong way.

“If I think about it too much, I’ll get pissed off,” the actor told the Hollywood Reporter. “When I was cast on Fringe, I was told that I’d be able to continue recurring on Lost. And then, the very first episode that I did on Lost in the middle of Fringe season one — they killed me. So, that was annoying. Don’t get me wrong, it was a great episode… But, it was like, what the fuck, guys?”

Reddick added that the original plan was for Abaddon to “become a series regular and major character in season five. And then being cast on Fringe just threw a wrench in it.” He didn’t even last long enough to get a “catchphrase.”

