With the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm just a few days away, Larry David stopped by The Rich Eisen Show where he didn’t hold back his thoughts on NFL kickers. The comedic curmudgeon apparently cannot stand the idea that games are being decided by a person who comes off the bench just to kick a ball through goal posts, so he wants both of them gone.

“They’re not football players. I’m sure they’re wonderful people, but they’re not football players!” David said before floating his wild idea to replace field goals. Via Mediaite:

“There’s no need for goal posts! Wouldn’t the game be better without them?” the comedian continued on The Rich Eisen Show. “Why not just have leaping frogs to decide games! See if a frog can leap through a little goal post…why kick it through a goal post?!”

After Eisen tried to talk David out of replacing kickers with leaping frogs, the comedian went even harder on how much he hates the whole concept of field goals.

“Why should one player with this skill… who does nothing but kick a ball, be deciding games when you have 52 other players who are actually playing,” David said. “And this one person, this 53rd person is deciding games? It makes no sense.”

