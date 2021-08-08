It was supposed to be the celebrity party of the summer — had it not been for that pesky Delta variant. When the 60th birthday bash for former president Barack Obama went down on Saturday, it was a much more scaled-down affair than planned. At the last minute, big names were cut from the once-lavish guest list. Among the axed was Larry David, and when The New York Times revealed that one of comedy’s masters of disgruntlement had been disinvited, everyone thought the same thing: It would make a great Curb Your Enthusiasm joke.

The party, which was held at the Obamas’ $12 million mansion on Martha’s Vineyard, once had an epic guest list totaling 475 people. After cases started surging, especially in Republican-heavy states like Florida, that list was whittled down to, as a spokesperson told Fox News, “only family and close friends.”

Still, the 44th president has a lot of close friends. Jay-Z and Beyoncé were still on the list. So were George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, and John Legend, who sang “Happy Birthday” to the two-term commander-in-chief. Cut from the list: David Letterman, David Axelrod, and Larry David. (The “David” thing is surely a coincidence.)

The 11th seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm is already in the can, and it’s set to premiere later this year. But when people learned that its creator and star, who has played a thinly-veiled version of himself for over 20 years, had been disinvited to Obama’s birthday party, people all but demanded he get ready on Season 12.

Truly, what could be a better way to end Curb Your Enthusiasm than to have “Larry David” discombobulate after getting axed from an Obama party? He could plan his pettiest, most ridiculous form of revenge yet. And he could even wind up in jail, just like the anti-heroes of the Larry David show that started it all, Seinfeld.

