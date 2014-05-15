This Animated Larry David Rant Is The Closest Thing We’re Getting To New ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

All signs point to us not getting new episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm any time soon. Fortunately, Larry David isn’t letting his entertaining commentary on social minutiae go totally to waste. He offered a healthy dose to Comedy Central’s comedian-laced animated series TripTank last night.

In the segment below, Laura Kightlinger and Dave Attell are trying to enjoy a nice lunch when Larry waltzes in and and waxes poetic about totally comfortable topics like paying debts and the standard protocol when dealing with a friend in a wheelchair.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Comedy Central