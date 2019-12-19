Anyone who has been paying attention knows that former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones is a huge Game of Thrones fan. So, it should come as no surprise that her upcoming Netflix comedy special, Time Machine, was directed by series co-creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Yes, that’s right. Jones got the guys responsible for the most popular and — depending on the day of the week — most hated television show in recent memory.

According to the official logline from Netflix:

Comedian, actress and Emmy Award-nominated SNL alum, Leslie Jones, is all about having fun. Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.

No doubt, Time Machine sounds like a big bag of fun, so the comedy prowess of Jones is not in question. Rather, it’s Benioff and Weiss’ ability to direct comedy that seems to be turning heads online. Sure, the pair has directed numerous episodes of Game of Thrones throughout the show’s tenure at HBO, but stand-up? That’s a whole different ballgame, let alone an entirely disparate genre of television. So, yeah, people have questions and concerns.

The press release was written by GRRM too. FINISH TWOW GEORGE! — MATS (2019) (@TheMattFowler) December 19, 2019

…Benioff and Weiss directed Leslie Jones’ comedy special????? lol 2019 truly has to go take a nap — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) December 19, 2019

LESLIE JONES: TIME MACHINE LAUNCHES GLOBALLY ON NETFLIX JANUARY 14, 2020 "Oh okay, and-" THE COMEDY SPECIAL IS DIRECTED BY DAVID BENIOFF AND D.B. WEISS "…the fu-" — Alex Zalben (@azalben) December 19, 2019

Really worried about the Leslie Jones Netflix special pic.twitter.com/eDtHRzSoWn — Drew (@AndrewHusband) December 19, 2019

when you think about it the last season of Game of Thrones was LAUGHABLY bad, so… — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) December 19, 2019

Of course, this is no guarantee that the Jones special will be bad. On the contrary, she’s a fantastic comedian and will no doubt put on a good show in Time Machine. Viewers may need to adjust the contrast settings on their televisions, however.