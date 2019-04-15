NBC

Late Night host Seth Meyers is no stranger to Game of Thrones, and not just because the popular HBO program’s stars are frequent guests on his talk show. Actually, in the wider world of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the former Saturday Night Live writer and cast member owes his fandom to fellow SNL star Leslie Jones, who has guested multiple times for a segment dubbed “Game of Jones.” This Thursday, she’s coming back to do the same for a longer-than-usual Late Night that will clock in at 90 minutes.

According to an NBC press release, the Late Night episode slated for Thursday, April 18th will be 90 minutes in length thanks to Jones’s guest spot and the day’s scheduled release of a “redacted version of the Mueller report”:

In analyzing the Mueller report in Late Night‘s unique way, the show will feature Meyers’ popular “A Closer Look” segment. In addition, Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones will join Meyers for “Game of Jones” as the two watch and discuss the latest episode of Game of Thrones together.

In a statement, Meyers explained that he would “not stand for the Mueller report bumping Leslie Jones or vice versa, so we decided to make room for both” in the longer episode. Of course, Thursday’s Late Night won’t just be politics and Thrones. The show will also feature the return of occasional bandleader Fred Armisen, as well as guests presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Amy Sedaris and Toro Y Moi. Though, to be real, it’s all just an excuse to get another extremely GIF-able video of Jones watching Thrones.

Here’s a promo clip in advance of the occasion.