(SPOILERS for the recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be found below.)

The second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan continues the story of Kanan Stark’s early days after a dramatic ending in season one. For the show’s second season the main cast that includes Kanan himself, his mother Raq, his uncles Lou-Lou and Marvin, and best friends Jukebox and Famous are back on the small screen. In addition to that, there are also some new names that have joined the original cast for recurring roles that have a huge impact on the Raising Kanan story.

What Is LeToya Luckett’s Role In Power: Raising Kanan?

Luckett has taken the role of Kenya in Power: Raising Kanan. Kenya is Marvin’s ex and Jukebox’s mother who, according to a character description from Power, left the family at a young age to “make it in LA as a singer, but three years ago, she moved back to New York. Upon her return, she settles in Harlem where church is a big part of her life.” She is seen in episode three of Raising Kanan, but it’s not until episode four that she and Jukebox officially reconnect. This happens when Jukebox appears at Kenya’s home to ask her questions about her departure. Kenya is also a choir singer which proves to be pivotal as it explains the singing connection between her and Jukebox, who is striving for a music career of her own.

As we all know, Luckett began her career in entertainment as a founding member of Destiny’s Child, a group that she went on to win two Grammy Awards with. After a brief solo career, Luckett pivoted to the acting world where she landed roles in movies like Preacher’s Kid. She returned to music in 2017 with her third album Back 2 Life. As for acting, Luckett has continued to take roles in TV shows like Greenleaf and T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle as well as movies like Seven Deadly Sins: Lust and Line Sisters.

New episodes of STARZ’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ are available to watch on Sundays at 12:00am EST.