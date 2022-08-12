The second of four Power spin-offs is set to make its return to television this weekend. Unlike the other three spin-offs, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes a trip back in time within the Power universe as it showcases the events that led up to what we saw in the original Power series. Kanan Stark, 50 Cent’s character from Power, is just a young high schooler eager to enter his family’s drug dealing business and prove his worth to his elders — and to the world altogether. His mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas aims to keep him on a tight leash, but as Kanan continues to grow up, that becomes harder to do.

Season one of Power Book III: Raising Kanan ended with Kanan attempting to kill Detective Howard — who he does not know is his father — following a command from Raq to kill him. With Kanan failing to get the job done, it signals that plenty of drama awaits us in season two.

What Should You Expect In Season Two Of Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Keeping the family close is the goal for Raq in season two Power Book III: Raising Kanan, but that will prove to be quite tricky this season. It’s all going down as Raq plans to expand the drug operation to New Jersey after fully taking over Queens, NY. For starters, Kanan’s distrust of Raq continues to grow WHILE he is on the search for the truth in his life. However, Raq will do almost anything to hide the truth about her son and Detective Howard’s connection. Elsewhere, Raq’s brothers also have their own family issues. Lou-Lou isn’t as reliable as he was at the beginning of season one as he shifts his focus to his record label, which proves to be a frustrating blow to the family business. Marvin, on the other hand, struggles to earn forgiveness from his daughter Jukebox — who is still dealing with the loss of her true love Nicole — after he brutally attacked her.

Season two’s theme is “the ties that bind,” and with all of the relationships that are strained and in need of repair, it’s clear why this theme is perfect. We’ll just have to wait and see how everything plays out over the next ten episodes.

New episodes of STARZ’s ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ are available to watch on Sunday at 12:00am EST.