Let’s All Remember This Important Music Montage From ‘Married With Children’

If you’re a Married With Children fan in any capacity, surely you remember this 1991 episode, “If You Could See Me Now,” in which Al is having trouble seeing the road, so Kelly and Bud takes him to an optometrist to get glasses. Al asks his children to help him pick out something “cool yet understated,” and what happens next is ’90s magic.
I don’t even know where to begin: The goofy dancing to ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man,” the stereotypically “nerdy” employee with glasses, the dumb jokes, (why would an optometrist carry novelty glasses???) Bud’s entire outfit (although that’s not exclusive to this particular scene) … It’s amazing. I can’t even fathom how embarrassing this must have been to shoot for everyone involved and yet I love it more than anything.
I imagine after a while the scripts for Married With Children episodes were mostly just “Insert audience laughter/howling here”
Did they give alcohol to their audiences??
Married with Children is an american treasure, a box set of this show should be in the Smithsonian
Do audiences/laugh tracks still do the whistling/cat calls every time the attractive character enters the scene or moves?
Yes. And it never got old.
To be fair, Applegate deserved every bit of hoots headed her way. That girl had an amazing body…
Best musical one would have to be when Al decided to take back his bathroom from Peggy’s “modifications” – aka a bright pink gaudy girly room. Goes out, buys a bunch of Mexican food, chows it down, and lets nature take its course….
Set to AC/DC’s Thunderstruck
I’m still partial to the “We are the Champions” scene when Al puts on shoes and nixes his lawsuit to win a bowling trophy.
Ron Burgundy was right about dat ass, though.
By which I mean Ed O’Neill’s.
Buttmuncher B. Always funny.
I love how that character came about as a joke from the writers to David Faustino regarding his actual attempt at a rap career.
I wonder, does Christina Applegate miss her boobs as much as I do?
The fridge had one can of beer.
Oh, ’90’s Christina Applegate – when I was 12, I thought we’d get married someday.
That Delta Burk/Raymond Burr line kills! The zings! Oh no you didn’t!
[www.youtube.com]
The Major Lazer version…
Incredible.
I always loved when they would play that same sound bite from the audience ..ALL RIGHT AL !!!
I need someone to make gifs of the first 3-minutes of this video, and send me a link. Please and thanks.
Signed,
Guy who’s not very good at the internet
I had a pair of the round glasses with the holograms. when I was in Highschool. Yes I was that cool.
You and the Fossilman Greg Raymer.