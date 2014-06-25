Let’s Discuss 11 Of The Crappiest Character Deaths In Television History, Shall We?

Obviously there are going to be spoilers ahead, although I will say only two of the deaths have taken place in the past year, so tread lightly. Here they are, in no particular order:
Tara Maclay, Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Joss Whedon has this great thing that he does (and by “great” I mean the opposite of that) where he likes to take two star-crossed lovers and brings them together, or in this case back together, juuuuust before he kills the crap out of one of them. And while yes, this is effective for an emotional gut punch — albeit in the cheapest way possible — I expected better. Okay fine, I will even admit that while maybe Tara’s death was integral to the storyline to make Willow go all black-eyed super witch (I GUESS, don’t even get me started on that yellow crayon nonsense) but did they seriously have to shoot her? Did they seriously have to shoot sweet, kind-hearted yet dopey Tara? WITH A GUN? This is Buffy we’re talking about, and Tara just deserved better than that.
Fans were so upset enough about Tara’s demise that a season seven storyline bringing Amber Benson back to play an incarnation of Tara as The First Evil were scrapped, as to not further traumatize anybody.
Matthew Crawley, Downton Abbey
Matthew Crawley’s death was due to one of those aforementioned circumstances about forcing a showrunner’s hand, which happens quite often on Downton Abbey thanks to the way the UK deals with actors’ contracts. But while they were forced to eliminate Matthew Crawley’s character, they handled it in absolutely the most laughable way possible by having Matthew in his car, on his way home after seeing his wife and infant son, with a dumb dumb Golder Retriever expression on his face — and then all of a sudden he crashes and he’s dead. Bye, Matthew. You survived the war and miraculously learned to walk again, but in the end your undoing was driving a f*cking car.
Ben and Vivian Harmon, American Horror Story: Murder House
When this happened, I was actually physically mad. All season was leading up to the reveal as to what the mystery of the murder house was, why ghosts were resigned to being trapped there and what turned it evil in the first place — plus, INFANTATA anyone?? — and then they go and mess up the whole end of the series by having Connie Britton die in childbirth because of the evil ghost baby trying to get out of her and Dylan McDermott getting hastily and anticlimactically murdered by the ghost of his former lover. Then the entire Harmon family lives happily ever after singing kumbaya around the Christmas Tree. I was so disappointed I vowed never to watch any subsequent season of American Horror Story — but since that didn’t take, look for my recaps this fall.
Tara Thornton, True Blood
Obviously Tara was the inspiration for this post, and even though I mentioned it yesterday, it bears repeating: Tara’s death was about as crappy as they come. And don’t get me wrong, it’s not like I was a huge fan of Tara or anything, but how do you kill off an A) season one series regular, B) off-screen, C) before the opening credit even roll in the premiere of the final season, and D) NOBODY CARES? It’s honestly mind-boggling.
Cordelia Chase, Angel
Oh hi, remember what I was saying before about Joss Whedon and his hard on for killing off star-crossed lovers? In the season three finale of Angel, just as Cordelia and Angel are finally about to confess their love for one another, Cordelia is whisked off to a higher plane of existence where she is eventually possessed, sent back to earth causing mayhem, sexes Angel’s son Pete Campbell (ew), has a demon god baby and falls into a coma.
The whole pregnancy storyline was written in due to Charisma Carpenter’s actual pregnancy and the resulting coma for her maternity leave. When Cordelia comes back 11 episodes later, however, ostensibly awake from her coma in season five and finally kisses Angel — it turns out she was actually just some kind of physical spirit embodiment and she never awoke from her coma and died off screen. Bye, character we spent almost eight entire seasons of television with.
Nice list choices over all.
On the Matthew Crowley front, I guess I suspended my disbelief as, in my line of work, I spent the last 2 years interviewing Israelis who survived the Holocaust. And, seriously, there are 5 separate instances where someone’s mother or brother or whatever survived insane Holocaust stories only to fucking get run over by a car, or crash a car a die within mere months or a few years. Just mind-boggling really…
Not that that forgives the shitty way the dealt Matthew out for the fans of the show. Just sayin’…
BMWs or Mercedes?
No Poochie?
To be fair, I did make a Poochie reference.
What about Dr. Marvin Monroe and Bleeding Gums Murphy?
“Ha. They were never popular!”
^ Hahahahahahaha
I’m stunned this list didn’t include Rosalind Shays from LA Law. Her death was the most WTF inducing sudden death in TV history (non-Whedon division).
I was just coming down here to say this! Rosalind should always be #1 for plunging down that elevator shaft.
[sports-report.net]
The worst TV character death of all time was Bill McNeal from NewsRadio.
I put Phil Hartman under worst celebrity death since I’ve been alive. And it’s not even close.
I just saw he’s listed on the second page of this article. Still bums me out :(
Definitely THE worst celebrity death. I think I cried when he died, Both for the man, but also because I knew it would be the death of the show as well. One of the best shows ever.
I spent summers down the Jersey shore and MTV was doing their summer shows down there in 1998. Norm McDonald was a guest on one of the shows and some douche on the boardwalk screamed something offensive to him about Hartman’s death…
I don’t believe in hell but sometimes wish I did just so that douche has a resting spot.
Another tragic tale of a guy getting involved with a crazy chick. That shit can get you killed.
If this were Logan’s Run I’d be soylent green by now.
Phil Hartman’s death killed off Bill McNeal, Troy McClure, and Lionel Hutz at a stroke.
I’ve argued before that it was the harbinger of the Simpsons’ golden age decline
I never got over Kenny getting killed on South Park
+1
I think Bobby was attached to the flask because it had some of his blood on it or something. But that definitely wasn;t the first time they burned a body on Supernatural and the ghost remained because of some extra piece that they missed.
Honorable mention to Romano from ER, for having a falling helicopter fall on him… .after a helicopter took off his arm seasons before. Revenge of the chopper.
I was going to mention this. That poor asshole…
Yeah…that was messed up. And the fact that he went downstairs to AVOID THE HELICOPTER makes it more unbelievable! BTW – I still have an unnatural fear of rear chopper rotors :-/
Nikki and Paulo?
Their deaths were awesome. How do you not like them being buried alive?
They would be on the list for “Best deaths for shitty characters that everyone hated.”
I’d include Tara and just about every other character on True Blood on your list Jambo. I hope the show ends with Bon Temps being nuked.
It still makes me laugh to think about Matthew’s death on Downton. “Look how happy and carefree I am driving around these corners. I’m gonna live forever!”
along comes the slowest moving truck in the world and it’s all over.
I think the 6 Feet Under writers read the comments section on every show recap and then messed with all of the complainers. No one liked Nate’s wife, because the show had been written to have him and Brenda (warts and all) end up together. So Lisa dies, then he and Brenda finally get together and they kill him with his brain disease, like, the next day.
This is going back, but Edith’s death on All In The Family (well, Archie Bunker’s Place) was probably the saddest thing I’ve ever seen on TV.
Im still mad abouth the poor mother in How I Met Your Mother. She didnt even get to live!
BASTARDS!
This one…
hey so it took me 100 seasons to talk about how I met your mother, well I finally got to that part…and then oh yeah remember when she got cancer and died…now I want to bang your “aunt”…sound good?
… But who does?
Charlie on LOST still makes me sad. He died heroically, but I’d rather he be a coward and alive for a few more seasons.
John Locke. Its pretty fucked up.
Seconded.
Looking back, its totally effed in the A. Hes a man who is convinced that he is the savior of the Island, only to be murdered in a flea bag motel by Ben. Then the Smoke Monster describing his last thoughts and how pathetic he was…that was some shit.
Also shitty: they didn’t tell Terry O’Quinn that Locke had died until well after the fact. There he is playing The Man in Black, and he still thinks he’s playing Locke.
I think thats ok since we are supposed to think its still Locke. I dont know if that could have affected his performance. O’Quinn is pretty awesome, especially in that role, so I tend to think it wouldnt. We’ll never know though.
How soon in the filming of season five did you find out about Locke’s death?
Oh, not soon at all. I find out, usually, when I get the scripts. They probably gave me a warning one or two episodes ahead. I think Carlton [Cuse] or Damon [Lindelof] said, “You’re going to die. But don’t worry, you’re not dead.” So I guess I did have some warning of what was coming — maybe a week or two ahead of time — but with the assurance that I’d be back.
[www.vulture.com]
It would have been better if we’d had subtle doubts about whether it was Locke or not. If they’d told O’Quinn, he could have added that layer of nuance to his performance, instead of just flying blind. Like you said, he is awesome, and they should have trusted him.
Oh man, can you imagine if Uproxx did recaps when Lost was on? We would have all lost our s**t on the regular (moreso than we regularly do).
@Leapin_Lizards Rowles would have totally boned it.
That death hit me hard.
I think they way they treated the Locke character was unique (for me, anyway). An actor playing a guy that was dead at the end of season 4, alive in season 5, then alive, dead, and in the afterlife in season 6. Thats insanity. People want to call Lindelof out, and thats fine, but thats some ballsy shit, man.
Technically he was dead at the end of season 3, but I get what you’re saying.
Yeah. We just didn’t know it yet.
Most of the characters on Breaking Bad?
Roosevelt over Opie for Sons? Opie had me in mourning for days.
Opie’s death was at least appropriate to the stature of his character, and finished off a plot thread.
Roosevelt’s death was kind of an easy way out plot wise, plus personally it seemed premature.
No Mr. Hooper on Sesame Street? [www.youtube.com]
Was coming here to say that. The original FEELS! moment for the Sesame Street generations.
I guess this article is about stupid, meaningless deaths on TV, though. This one was pretty bold — the actor died and the writers decided to take the opportunity to tell kids about death.
aw crap, you just ruined my day :-\
Wait…people were upset with the death of Tara? Joss Whedon has an eye for talent, to be sure. But I still think Amber Benson is one of the worst actresses I’ve ever seen. Fake stuttering and mumbling do not equal emoting. She was unbearable.
Emmett Yawners on Banshee. Rarely used in the first season, though had a decent back story (he was a local sports hero who became a cop after injuries ended his career). He finally gets some good, albeit heartbreaking, character development in the second season after skinheads attack his pregnant wife because of their interracial marriage (losing the baby in the aftermath), beats the shit out of said skinheads, then gunned down by their buddies, alongside with his wife, at the very end of the season 2. Brother couldn’t get a break.
That broke my heart and pissed me off at the same time.
I guess they need to hire some more cops for that town. I don’t see how three cops and a sheriff get any free time in that town.
I just got through finishing the second season of Banshee and couldn’t agree more. I thought just having him leave was bad enough, but gunning him down seemed unnecessary.
Banshee is damned lucky that they had built up a LOT of goodwill prior to that or I’d have been O-W-T. I was so mad at that I was throwing shit.
That death PISSED ME OFF!!!!!! I can’t WAIT for Hood and the other Banshee Deputies to get BLOODY REVENGE!!!!
I will NEVER not be mad re: Lisa’s death on SFO. I feel like I had to watch the last season a few times to actually understand what had happened and when I FINALLY did (no judgement..it took me a second), I was lost for words.
The. Worst.
I still don’t understand it. They had her lover kill himself before it was explained. Were there some clues that I missed?
Wallace on The Wire.
Omar.
Omar and Bodie.
I was going to write Bodie if no one else did. Watching that might be the closest I’ve ever come to throwing something at the television. And Omar’s death was just so weak. What was that shit? I felt like Omar being in Season 5 felt forced anyway. Kinda surprised he made it out of 4 alive.
Wallace was by far the worst on The Wire. And even though she didn’t die, Miss Anna suffering second degree burns in Season 4. To me, Bodie went out like the solider he felt himself to be, it seemed apropos. What made it suck was the timing and what it meant for the case against the odious Marlo.
I honestly felt the worst when D’Angelo Barksdale got killed. It was necessary for the story, but that death got me in the feels.
BEST death in that series? Stringer. “Get on with it, motherf…”
Kate Mara/Zoe Barnes. All downhill from there.
Is anyone going to talk about the deaths of characters in the last season of Dexter?
don’t mind me, I’m just carrying my dead sister out of the hospital and onto this boat
no. its still too fresh and we are trying to forget that we had to watch that piece of sh*t finale in the first place.
I finally got around to watching the final season over the weekend. It was worse than what I’d prepared myself for.
Much, much worse.
Everything about the last three seasons of Dexter was so incredibly terrible that of course every character death was crap as well. If they had even done one single thing well, it would have stuck out like a sore thumb.
No one cared about Tara’s death for a few reasons. One, she isn’t dead. Obviously. Two, even if she were, she is an awful character. Badly written, and horribly acted. She is gorgeous. But awful. Three, no one cared because almost no one cares about True Blood anymore. Clearly the writers and producers don’t.
Death off screen and no body = not dead
Just like Syrio Forel!
Lawrence Kutner (House)
Eh, I’m of mixed feelings on that. It was painful as hell, but the episode itself was fantastic. And House trying to play sleuth to find a non-existent crime was great. They just dropped it too easily.
@Slurpy I agree it was a good episode, but I think they could have had him go out in a better way. I know he was basically already gone b/c his job with Obama, but it could have been better than him killing himself. Let him go out in style.
Like murdering Amber and being sent to prison?
The worst death of all time was killing off Valerie Harper between seasons of her sitcom, and explaining it by having one of her kid’s friends say something like, “I’m real sorry that your Mom died in that car accident.”
This was basically a Poochie-level death, except it was meant to be taken seriously.
Becky the duck covered in oil in that Saved by the Bell episode :(
We made a delicious Duck à l’orange in my timeline. YUMZ
Supernatural doesn’t deserve to be on this list. The actual show is now on par with the the fan fiction that every sweaty 16 year old girl with “thyroid problems” writes. Dr. Greene from ER should have taken that spot.
Arab #9 from “24”. That poor guy.
BRAVO!
Dammit!
No Seymour from Jurassic Bark on Futurama?
Exactly. That was the worst, cruelest death.
Damn you. I try to not think about that.
THIS and he pretty much died twice.
Oh hell.
Good call, sir. Blaring omission.
Can I 2nd Charlie from “Lost?” ‘Cause all he needed to do was RUN OUT THE DOOR REAL QUICK.
What?! Did you not watch the show? If he had done what you suggest, the future where Aaron gets off the island was at risk… remember the little “Desmond can SEE THE FUTURE” thing?
I still haven’t forgiven Joss for what he did to Cordelia. Angel was such a perfect show until this point
I thought they did well without her, but that episode is still one of my favorites on Angel.
Out of all the deaths listed, Cordelia was the one that hit me the worst.
Good List. I would include David Palmer on 24.
OUTSTANDING call!
Where is Dax from DS9?
She was pregnant with Worf’s fucking baby you monsters!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
No, she was just trying very loudly and violently to get pregnant. It never actually happened, Bashir had only told her it was possible.
If we’re going to go with Star trek characters, I’d go with Trip from enterprise. Survived countless.dangers, blows himself up
Jill Hennessey’s ADA character on Law & Order. Getting t-boned while giving Briscoe a ride home after he fell off the wagon ( temporarily ).
I had forgotten that one. That was a shocker.
I was looking for this one. While part of an awesome episode her death was crapppy
Remember when John Ritter died on TV and in real life? It was the second worst 9/11 I can remember.
AND Johnny Cash died the day after that.
Though I still think Scrubs really sucked after season 2, John Ritter dying on that show was kinda like a big wtf moment
Second worst? You might be shortchanging it.
@Aunt Jemima : you weren’t around when I stubbed my toe real bad 9/11/2010 #NEVERFAGET
@Aunt Jemima #1 will always been Augusto Pinochet and the Chilean military junta assassinating Salvador Allende.
Unless you’re a Republican, in which case it’s BENGHAZI!
Here are some more competitors for the top spot:
9/11/61 – Foundation of the World Wildlife Fun – RIP World Wrestling Federation
9/11/72 – Opening day of Bay Area Rapid Transit – RIP Idea of Safe Public Transportation in the Bay Area
9/11/78 – Last person dies of smallpox – RIP smallpox
9/11/82 – International forces leave Beirut leading to the massacre of several thousand refugees by Israel – RIP Nazi Party
I’m still upset they didn’t make a FNL spin-off series about The Smash. Season 1 – The Smash gets recruited, Seasons 2 – 5 – The Smash’s College Season, Season 6 – The Smash gets drafted by the Vikings and never sees the ball again.
You sat through 8 seasons of Angel? BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!1!!!
Really?
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
That’s a lot of shows I don’t watch. Let’s see if I can come up with a few. (You probably shouldn’t be reading this post or comments section if you’re afraid of spoilers, but be hereby warned.) Well, the aforementioned John Locke’s death was kind of so-so for me, in that it was really fucked-up and unfair, but that unfairness somehow felt appropriate for the character. Jin, Sun, the Rousseaus, Libby, and Mr. Eko might be better choices. A couple others: James Doakes and Oberyn Martell (though I’m also a little conflicted on that one).
How about the crappiest character survivals? That’d be a much longer list, I imagine, but I’ll just list a few. Joey Quinn, Gregor Clegane, Hank Venture.
The mother from HIMYM is the first person I thought of for this list. All 9 seasons of build-up for that?
As for True Blood, I was more bummed for Deputy Kevin being killed than Tara. That should have happened a long time ago.
What about Jean Baptiste from Justified? He wasn’t a main character but was an interesting character, that was killed before we got to know him. His story/death seemed kinda pointless in the grand scheme of the season.
What about Kate on NCIS? Or was that a good death?
I’m still mourning Mr. Hartman. Just tragic. He brought me so much laughter.
Oops. That was supposed to go to the top.
Dawson’s dad on Dawson Creek, on of the stupidest deaths ever.
BUT HE NEEDED HIS ICE CREAM
And the other driver just needed to rest their eyes!
I love the disdain for Lucky on Married with Children. Your hatred knows no bounds, and I respect that.
Can I just make a general suggestion? Maybe try not to be someone named Tara on a TV show. It will NOT end well for you.
No Red Viper? For shame.
I think we can all agree that Andy Dick was the one that should have died instead of Phil Hartman.
That would have been streets ahead.
I’m still mourning Mr. Hartman. Just tragic. He brought me so much laughter.
Two Whedonverse deaths and Stacey misses the big one.
No Fred?
I actually liked Fred’s death. Her character sometimes irritated me but they managed to make me care about her in the end. It was definitely sad, but I don’t know if I would call it “crappy” like in a pointless way. I loved how they tried so hard to rescue her and then in the end, they just couldn’t pull through — and then they had to deal with this new being in her shell. It made for a tragic and interesting storyline, and let’s face it, it’s not like she would have made it through the apocalypse anyway.
This has a lot more to do with the actor than the show itself, but John Ritter on 8 Simple Rules. He died on the way to the grocery store to get a carton of milk or something. Obviously their options were limited with his sudden death during filming, but, man, I miss me some John Ritter. And the crappiest part about his death might have been the show he was on at the time itself.
As noted above, he was also awesome in cameo appearances as JD’s dad in Scrubs. “My Cake” was an ass-kicking episode.
The first 6-8 episodes of the first season of American Horror Story were great, and then the show got all Ryan Murphy’d.