LeVar Burton is a man of many talents, though there is one dream he was unable to conquer: becoming a full-time host on Jeopardy!

After a brief hosting stint on the game show, Burton was allegedly in the running to host the show for good, before he lost out to Mike Richards. We all know how that ended. But Burton was able to shake off that loss, and now he gets to host a trivia show that’s somehow even more complicated! Why does the board even look like that?

Burton will host the game show version of your great uncle’s favorite board game, Trivia Pursuit, which will head to The CW. At least with Trivial Pursuit, you don’t have to answer in the form of a question. Plus you have all of those fun little colored wedges.

While the deal is finally coming to a close, per Deadline, Burton has been in talks to host the show for years. Back in 2021, he said, “Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.” It took some time, but now he should be even more thrilled to do so.

