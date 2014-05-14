Lily Allen Spared Us From The Most Uncomfortable ‘Game Of Thrones’ Incest Yet

Back when Reek could still feel joy, he had a memorable encounter with his sibling. Upon returning to Pyke after a multi-year stay with the Starks, the now-former Theon, as played by Alfie Allen, expected a hero’s welcome, but was instead greeted by a single woman. Unfazed, he immediately began putting the moves on her, sticking his hand down her pants, only to later realize she was his sister Yara.
The scene’s extremely awkward, but it could have been even more so, if it had been Alfie’s real-life sister, pop star Lily Allen, teasing Theon’s Deepwood. From her Reddit AMA:
How did you feel when you told Alfie to get a job and he immediately went and got a job on the coolest show on tv??
Well, that was about a 5 year disparity between the two! But I’ve been asked to do a Game of Thrones cameo, they asked me if I’d be interested in playing Theon’s sister, and I felt uncomfortable because I would have had to go on a horse and he would have touched me up and sh*t. Once they told me what was entailed, I said no thanks. I would be open to doing a musical cameo like Sigur Ros, though. (Via)
Game of Thrones: where fictional incest isn’t incest-y enough.
Ramsay Snow looks like every 80s high school movie villain rolled into one dude.
He would not hesitate if Roose told him to sweep the leg.
I actually think he looks like Sean Astin’s Samwise Gamgee on too much speed.
And Rob Thomas.
“I’m Sinbad, you know who this is? Rob Thomas. Matchbox 20. Sing us a song. Shut up!”
@WTFkid FUCK! Rob Thomas. You nailed it, hombre.
@WTFkid “Watch your ass new meat!”
“Bout to read me some smut!” Sinbad owned that episode…
Dude that played Ramsay must’ve lost some weight between Seasons 3 and 4, and bulked up. He looks like a Hobbit in that gif, and last week was all “come at me, bro!” shirtless & stuff…
Yara’s not much of a sister. She didn’t finish the rescue either.
What was she going to do? Drag out a screaming whelp while her men got picked off one by one?
Hey how @Horatio Cornblower she was faced with the insurmountable might of a man slowly opening a cage of mid-sized dogs, what was she supposed to do?
::cuts through about a dozen of Roose Bolton’s men::
::sees dogs::
FLEE!
There wasn’t anything left to rescue.
@Homo_Erectus That’s bullshit. Knock the raving lunatic out, drag him home, and worry about the mental reconditioning later. No excuse leaving your brother and his magic fingers in a dog cage.
@BurnsyFan66 In the real world, sure. On this show, where her father essentially disowned him for being too much of a Stark, he wouldn’t last. In fact, if I had written the scene I might have had her put him out of his misery rather than have him suffer like that, but it’s obvious GRRM has something for him to do.
Are all of you guys not recognizing the joke here? She didn’t fuck him OR rescue him? And she’s his sister? God this is all my fault. I suck. I’m going to go sleep in the kennel with the other losers.
And since I read the books I could tell you why that scene had to end the way it did but then @BurnsyFan66 would hire 50 of the next best killers in the Iron Islands and track me down.
Horatio; Look for it via UPS.
@Horatio Cornblower I got your back that joke made me laugh… I may have peed myself a little bit.
I think the whole island of Westeros plays pretty loose and fast with the whole incest thing. Targaryens, Lannisters….hell, even Margaery was willing to bump uglies with Loras and Renly. These people get engaged to one another and if one of them dies, the younger sibling jumps right in their place no questions asked. So, for Theon to bang Asha/Yara wouldn’t be out of the question, except for, you know, the obvious fact that she was no Ros.
ummmm Renly isnt related to Margaery, at least not directly (ex. brother and sister). and when was she going to bang her gay brother?
jaime and cersi did it with nobody knowing, and attempted to kill a child (bran) so nobody would find out. definitely frowned upon by the majority of westeros.
marg going from renly to joff to tommen also isnt incest…soooo, cant blame a girl for wanting to be queen.
the targs did do it, but not exclusively, and people thought that was what caused the “mad” kings – even though irl they would be more like retarded or disfigured kings, not just mad.
so, as in real life, if youre the rulers you can essentially do anything you want.
@showman Margery was willing to have a 3 way with Renly and Loras that’s pretty damn incesty
Thanks for having my back @JAJenks!
@jajenks she was willing to have loras be with renly, since she wasnt an idiot and knew he was gay for her brother. and while he was with loras getting all hot and bothered hopefully renly would be able to cum into her and have kids.
i mean, correct me if im wrong but thats how it was suggested. and it was also show only iirc, and never happened.
so i think you need to get your definition of incest checked
@showman if a brother and sister having to tag-team a guy for the sole purposes of having him cum doesn’t seem incesty to you then perhaps you come from a family that much closer than my own and more power to you.
@JAJenks It was pretty much Margaery opening up all doors to Renly, including brother/sister action, because “you’re the king.” I don’t think she was starting Westeros’ first infertility clinic.
We may disagree with @Showman’s version or memory of the scene, but I think we can agree he may be awesome to party with @JAJenks.
@DarthBile haha I actually can’t argue with that.
Bummer, that’d have been a pretty hot scene.
Tell me more of this Sigur Ros cameo. Room for all sorts of interesting minstrels I would think.
Weren’t they the band that played at Joffrey’s wedding?
They were the band that played that mediocre version of Rains of Castemere at Joffrey’s wedding.
Gawdammit, GoT has its boot on YouTubes neck. I can imagine it.
Joffrey overpaid them.
Reek is Lilly Allen’s music personified.
this
Even “Fuck You”?
I do. I always pictured Asha/Yara as a young Sandra Bernhard.
Not really pretty, but sorta sexy mainly due to her overwhelming self confidence. Wouldn’t think twice about starting a fight and seemingly not to particular about who she sleeps with be it man, woman, both, or neither.
Well if its sorta sexy than Sandra Bernhard isn’t the way to go.
I like the actress. She’s been good in the limited time she’s had.
Don’t know whether she looks like she’s supposed to, but I enjoy the actress. She does a good job making Yara feel like a legit tough broad, and she also did a good job in that scene towards the end of season 2 where she got sort of tender and asked Theon to come home from Winterfell with her. There was a fun commentary with her and Alfie Allen on the one of the season 2 episodes that was pretty charming as well.
Lily Allen tries way too hard…
zero percent chance she was offered the role. she probably had her agent reach out to them, or they asked her to audition….but no fucking way they straight up offered it to her. starting with the fact she doesnt even know anything about the role, calling it a cameo.
what a wanker