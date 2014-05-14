Lily Allen Spared Us From The Most Uncomfortable ‘Game Of Thrones’ Incest Yet

#Game of Thrones
05.14.14 4 years ago 41 Comments

Back when Reek could still feel joy, he had a memorable encounter with his sibling. Upon returning to Pyke after a multi-year stay with the Starks, the now-former Theon, as played by Alfie Allen, expected a hero’s welcome, but was instead greeted by a single woman. Unfazed, he immediately began putting the moves on her, sticking his hand down her pants, only to later realize she was his sister Yara.

The scene’s extremely awkward, but it could have been even more so, if it had been Alfie’s real-life sister, pop star Lily Allen, teasing Theon’s Deepwood. From her Reddit AMA:

How did you feel when you told Alfie to get a job and he immediately went and got a job on the coolest show on tv??

Well, that was about a 5 year disparity between the two! But I’ve been asked to do a Game of Thrones cameo, they asked me if I’d be interested in playing Theon’s sister, and I felt uncomfortable because I would have had to go on a horse and he would have touched me up and sh*t. Once they told me what was entailed, I said no thanks. I would be open to doing a musical cameo like Sigur Ros, though. (Via)

reek

Game of Thrones: where fictional incest isn’t incest-y enough.

Via Reddit

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSALFIE ALLENgame of thronesLILY ALLEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP