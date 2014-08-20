Lindsay Lohan Took A Selfie With Tina Fey And Somehow Didn’t Burst Into Flames

08.20.14 4 years ago 10 Comments
Private Screening Of "Mean Girls"

Getty Image

Yesterday Lindsay Lohan posted this selfie of herself and Mean Girls costar/writer Tina Fey on Instagram with the caption: “Lovely running into an inspiring, funny, beautiful old friend!!!!” It’s unclear where the two ran into each other (Lohan is supposed to be in London preparing for her West End debut), and it’s even more unclear as to why she removed the photo from her Instagram account shortly after she posted it. Oh, you know, just the woman who arguably gave her the biggest break she ever had in her entire acting career, I can see why she’d want to disassociate herself from that. Who knows, I can’t pretend to understand Lohan logic.

(Via Us Weekly)

