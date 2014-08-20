Lindsay Lohan Took A Selfie With Tina Fey And Somehow Didn’t Burst Into Flames

Yesterday Lindsay Lohan posted this selfie of herself and Mean Girls costar/writer Tina Fey on Instagram with the caption: “Lovely running into an inspiring, funny, beautiful old friend!!!!” It’s unclear where the two ran into each other (Lohan is supposed to be in London preparing for her West End debut), and it’s even more unclear as to why she removed the photo from her Instagram account shortly after she posted it. Oh, you know, just the woman who arguably gave her the biggest break she ever had in her entire acting career, I can see why she’d want to disassociate herself from that. Who knows, I can’t pretend to understand Lohan logic.
Holy fucking shit. You could’ve convince me that those photos were taken in the same year by looking at Tina, one was with a rising star and the other with a bar rat that ran into her.
Lindsay Lohan could play Tina Fey’s mom nowadays.
…is that a nipslip on the banner pic?
I know she had some nip slips in that dress, but I don’t know if that picture is actually one of them.
Two talent-less fake bitches.
ZING!
“why she removed the photo”–because Tina Fey called her up and said “I’ll break your face bitch unless you take that photo down. I don’t want people to think I have cooties!”
Look at Lindsay’s eyes in the second pic. I think she has The Strain.
Yes, but her genitals already had disintegrated before she caught it.
Someone cast her in a play? Have they not heard of her?