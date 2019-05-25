https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0TMM9rTkI4

Black Mirror, everyone’s favorite vaguely retrofuturist British show about how technology will only ruin things even faster than usual, is coming back for a fifth season in June. Season 5 will feature some big names, but it looks like we’re getting even more Black Mirror in the near future.

The show’s choose your own adventure-style episode, Bandersnatch, showed that the concept of the show is certainly applicable to unique cases outside of the common arc a series with episodes grouped into seasons. And so it’s no surprise that Netflix is giving us more ways to watch Black Mirror as Season 5 approaches.

According to Variety, Little Black Mirror will have a Latinx angle, with three “mini-episodes” aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences. The three episodes will also feature Latinx social media stars such as Lele Pons, and will debut on the Netflix Latin America channel on YouTube.

“Little Black Mirror” stars Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters,” “The Last Summer”), Rudy Mancuso, Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons, Anwar Jibawi, Hannah Stocking, Jeff Wittek, Delaney Glazer and Alesso. For the promotional video series, Netflix reached out to popular YouTube personalities from across Latin America, including Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Venezuela, to create their own takes on “Black Mirror.” The trio of “Little Black Mirror” episodes will be released on YouTube on May 26, June 2 and June 6, on the Netflix América Latina channel. The episodes were directed and scored by musician-actor Rudy Mancuso, who is managed by Shots Studios (which also manages digital influencers Pons, Alesso, Stocking and Jibawi).

The mini-episodes will drop on May 26, June 2 and June 9 according to the video that dropped on Saturday. The clips highlighted in the trailer look fittingly weird and futuristic, so it appears the show will explore similar themes as the full-length episodes found on the streaming service. Either way, it’s a nice bonus bit of Black Mirror content if you speak Spanish, or if you trust the translations that YouTube will presumably provide in the next few weeks.

