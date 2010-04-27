Little Kids Reenact ‘The Hills’

The final season of “The Hills” begins tonight, and Landline TV put together this video (embedded below) of kids acting out scenes from television’s #1 source of empty calories for your eyes.
The result surprisingly good — I like this much better than the “Little Jersey Shore” video they did. Probably because these kids are better actors than everyone on “The Hills.” And the girls are more attractive, too. And I’m not just saying that as a convicted pedophile. I mean that even upstanding members of society would prefer children to Lo and Stephanie Pratt, who have to be some of the most dog-faced hags in all of Los Angeles. Um, I should probably stop talking now. And move to a different state.
I guess this would be funnier if I’d ever seen the show.
Little Jersey Shore was able to cast Snookie as Ronnie.
*jumps in time machine, sets for 2022ish, tracks down the little girl who played Audrina*
DG: How you doin’?
That Girl: Good. I’m a stripper now.
DG: [hurriedly reaching for singles] Oh, indeed.
That Girl: [confused] Paper money? The fuck am I supposed to do with that? I only accept intergalactic Romu-tokens.
DG: ARRGGHH! Time conundrums! *shakes fist toward heavens*
Due to Megans Law I have to stay 50 yards away from this site.
best
best
so since do little kids get the leadn roles. oh well they are all cute though glad they got it done, caus it is alot better than some of that fake drama