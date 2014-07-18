Liv Tyler Played FMK With Her Co-Stars. Let’s Play FMK With Liv Tyler.

Liv Tyler has been in our lives since 1993, when she appeared in the greatest and creepiest music video of the 1990s. She’s since appeared in some excellent movies, some awful movies, and now, a TV show that is either excellent or awful, The Leftovers. She’s very happy to have gotten the role, not only because it’s been awhile since she’s had such a prestige part, but because she gets to stare at Justin Theroux’s dick. Here is she talking about Jennifer Aniston’s property on Watch What Happens Live.
“There was this scene where he was jogging,” she said. “And there was quite a large bulge in his sweatpants, and it was all over. I get distracted when I watch the pilot, definitely. I’m like, ‘Can’t help but look there.’ But I’ve never noticed the bulge other times.'” (Via)
She also played a rousing game of FMK with her former co-stars, Ben Affleck (f*ck), Theroux (marry), and Orlando Bloom (kill). No arguments here, and now I only think it’s fair to play FMK with Liv Tyler’s characters. WARNING: Empire Records references are coming.
F*ck
Corey Mason (Empire Records — has any movie aged worse than this one?)
Lucy Harmon (Stealing Beauty)
Marry
Arwen Undómiel (The Lord of the Rings)
Faye Dolan (That Thing You Do! — someday I’m going to write 5,000 words on why this film rules)
Kill
Grace Stamper (Armageddon)
Maya (Jersey Girl)
Always kill Jersey Girl.
I’d include her Betty Ross in the kill category… CATCH YOUR BREATH AND THEN SPEAK, WOMAN!!!
Agreed on these, yes.
But man, Empire Records is a perfect 90’s time capsule.
Damn the man!
Lies.
[www.youtube.com]
Holy shit and Airborne reference. I can end my day now.
an*** where the hell is my edit button, dammit?
I still actively celebrate Rex Manning day
I have never loved her more than when she said, kill Orlando Bloom.
I never thought much of her but now I want to have her babies.
I’d say that “St Elmo’s Fire” aged the worst of any movie in history, but that movie was terirble / aged the second it was released.
And the Iron Sheik didn’t know what FMK was the other day. Glad it’s just him.
My guess is that Josh isn’t married, because who the hell would want to be married to an Elf women that never dies and only talks in grand pronouncements.
“Honey, I don’t think you are supposed to put Mrs. Butterworth on your mashed potatoes.”
“I will sup my whipped potatoes with which pairing I choose.”
SHUT YO MOUTH ABOUT EMPIRE RECORDS!
That movie remains to be an underrated 90s teen/coming of age movie. And that soundtrack, awesome.
– What makes today, today?
No love for Inventing the Abbott’s, which also included peak of hotness Jennifer Connally ?
While I will agree Inventing the Abbotts is fantastic, peak Jennifer Connally hotness was The Rocketeer. Always The Rocketeer. Even better than The Hot Spot.
I’m going to have to disagree Pretzelman and cite as my evidence the JC topless scene in the Abbott’s.
Hot Spot had better JC tits and her ass.
That whole early 90s era is a pick: Rocketeer, Career Opportunities, Mulholland Falls …
Empire Records is such a garbage movie. All the protagonists are stupid jerks and all the antagonists are understanable fair people (Rex, the guy who owns the store) or Warren (10x the personality of the mains) and yet I can’t stop watching it. Is it because of late teens in liv Tyler in a mismatched red bra? (yes)
“That Thing You Do! — someday I’m going to write 5,000 words on why this film rules”
It just does. There, saved you 4, 997 words.
Liv Tyler is an angel. A timeless, ageless angel.
I’ll admit that I only saw Jersey Girl once and it was like 10 years ago on TV but I don’t remember hating it. Can someone remind what sucks about it? Like what’s all the hate about? It was just like a mediocre rom-com right?