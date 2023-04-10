WARNING: Spoilers for Succession below.

Keeping in the proud HBO tradition of brutal weddings, Succession patriarch Logan Roy died during the latest gut punch of an episode. Focused entirely on business, as always, Logan dropped dead during a flight to Sweden where he planned to sell off his media empire instead of handing it over to his children, who have continued to be a disappointment to him.

However, the shocking and emotionally riveting depiction of Logan’s death left the door open to numerous questions about what really happened on that flight, and Brian Cox is apparently jumping right in to the conspiracy theories that are already forming.

Here’s what Cox told the official Succession podcast via Rolling Stone:

“We don’t actually see Logan die,” he said. “We know about it, we hear about it; but we don’t actually see it. We don’t even know if that body at the end of the episode is Logan’s body. So there’s a sort of mystery — is Logan dead? Or is he just gone to somewhere else? Or is he testing his family to see how they’re going to react when he’s dead. That’s the other attitude.”

According to Cox, if Logan did fake his death, it’d be to set up a new life for himself in the north of Scotland. Is that the case? Probably not. Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, and even Cox himself, has confirmed in interviews that Logan is gone, and both defended the creative decision. That said, Logan is a wily old bastard and the show already pulled off one mega twist, so literally anything is on the table going into the series finale.

Succession Season 4 airs Sunday on HBO.

