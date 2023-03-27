9a54caa878db807c00351b596a961b34.jpg
‘Succession’ Fans Found Logan Roy’s Roast Session To Be Incredibly Cringe And Comical At The Same Time

Succession is back for its fourth (and final) season. How do we know? Because fans on social media are losing it over the antics of aging Waystar-Royco patriarch, Logan Roy, once more.

Last night’s premiere gave us a glimpse at the birthday party from hell as Logan was surrounded by a bunch of executive-level vultures all circling his decaying carcass while his children, Roman, Shiv, and Kendall, plotted to steal the Pierce deal. There were plenty of cringe moments during the episode, but it was Logan’s late-in-the-day party shenanigans that really had fans cowering from second-hand embarrassment.

Forget Boar on the Floor. The newest nightmarish team-bonding exercise for Waystar-Royco employees is a little game we like to call, “Tell Logan Roy a Joke.”

First, two accurate reads of why we’re even enduring this comedy cringe-fest.

And the terrifying thought that this “game” might become a running gag of season four.

Of course, Gerri is the only one who wouldn’t even entertain the notion of an impromptu stand-up set for her boss. This is why she’ll outlive all the Roys.

If you have to laugh at your own joke Frank, it’s not funny.

Karl didn’t fare much better.

The whole thing hurt to watch.

Props to Greg for being the only slime puppy in the room to take up the gauntlet.

Wait, where is Greg’s old man?

Personally, we’d love to see Logan Roy and Tanya McQuiod at a White Lotus together.

