Succession is back for its fourth (and final) season. How do we know? Because fans on social media are losing it over the antics of aging Waystar-Royco patriarch, Logan Roy, once more.

Last night’s premiere gave us a glimpse at the birthday party from hell as Logan was surrounded by a bunch of executive-level vultures all circling his decaying carcass while his children, Roman, Shiv, and Kendall, plotted to steal the Pierce deal. There were plenty of cringe moments during the episode, but it was Logan’s late-in-the-day party shenanigans that really had fans cowering from second-hand embarrassment.

Forget Boar on the Floor. The newest nightmarish team-bonding exercise for Waystar-Royco employees is a little game we like to call, “Tell Logan Roy a Joke.”

First, two accurate reads of why we’re even enduring this comedy cringe-fest.

Logan Roy everywhere he goes #succession pic.twitter.com/2KxJM2iHRh — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) March 27, 2023

logan desperately wanting people to make jokes…he really misses roman huh — kay | succession spoilers (@70srumours) March 27, 2023

And the terrifying thought that this “game” might become a running gag of season four.

Logan asking people to joke at his expense…is this the new Boar on the Floor? #Succession pic.twitter.com/jqEoWabqq0 — Omari Daniels (@TheOtherBigO) March 27, 2023

Of course, Gerri is the only one who wouldn’t even entertain the notion of an impromptu stand-up set for her boss. This is why she’ll outlive all the Roys.

"Gerri, been sent anything funny lately?"

"All a bit horrible for me. Thanks, Logan."#Succession ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/9iLkMohQqC — gerri alert! 🌻 succession sunday (@gerrialert) March 27, 2023

If you have to laugh at your own joke Frank, it’s not funny.

frank’s failed attempt at roasting logan was everything i never knew i needed pic.twitter.com/8TNHomVX3W — rachel | succession s4 spoilers (@princekendalll) March 27, 2023

Karl didn’t fare much better.

The whole thing hurt to watch.

Why is Logan demanding jokes/a roast so uncomfortable #Succession — #1 Eddie Munson Death Denier (@Ant_Rose_) March 27, 2023

Karl and Frank trying to tell Logan a joke #Succession pic.twitter.com/AwXCBx6FOX — KRush (@Krush59) March 27, 2023