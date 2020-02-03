The ‘Loki’ Promo Slyly Teases What The Trickster Is Up To After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, Disney+ unveiled the first looks at its upcoming Marvel Studios programming, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, along with additional WandaVision previewing. There was noticeably less footage of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series than the other two, likely due to it not coming out until 2021 (Falcon and Wanda, which looks delightfully weird, will premiere later this year), but there’s still something noticeable in the quick scene of Loki threatening to “burn this place to the ground.”

“This place” is time prison, basically. The last time we saw Loki, it was in Avengers: Endgame when he ran off with the Tesseract after the Avengers traveled back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones. Loki takes place after Endgame, and between the movie and the series, everyone’s favorite intergalactic trickster was apparently captured by the Time Variance Authority, an organization that monitors timelines within the Marvel universe.

You can tell it’s the TVA by the jumpsuit Loki is wearing.

It makes sense that the Time Variance Authority would have their eyes on Loki, considering he died in Infinity War, “created a branching reality” after stealing the Tesseract, and, as the show’s plot synopsis notes, he “pops up throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events.” Loki is the Forrest Gump of space.

It’s a shame we have to wait until 2021 to learn who the Lt. Dan of space is.