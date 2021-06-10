‘Loki’ Appears To Be The Biggest Marvel Show On Disney+ Yet

Of the first three Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to premiere on Disney+, Loki was the most anticipated. That’s not a knock on WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — it’s just that people really like star Tom Hiddleston, a certified gender-fluid Internet Boyfriend. The data backs it up too: Loki was watched by 890,000 households in the United States on the day it premiered, according to Samba TV, compared to 759,000 for The Falcon and the Winter Solider and 655,000 for WandaVision.

Loki‘s viewership also bests the 4-day premiere weekend of Cruella on Disney+, however, that pic was available to subscribers at $29.99… SambaTV previously clocked 1.7 million households who tuned into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s first weekend and 1.6M for WandaVision over its first three-day frame.

Loki should shatter those figures once people who don’t enjoy waking up at 2 a.m. to watch television (me) get around to checking it out over the weekend.

Every MCU show has been bigger than the last, but it will be interesting if the trend continues. Next up is Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye, neither of which are as well known as Loki (or in the case of Hawkeye, as well liked), followed by Moon Knight. The combined forces of Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac might be enough to usurp that space trickster.

