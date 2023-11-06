The penultimate episode of Loki Season 2 saw the titular Norse god gain control of the time-slipping that has been plaguing him since the start of the season. However, Marvel fans quickly began theorizing that Loki was doing more than just solving a temporary problem presented in the show: He was leveling up as a character. More specifically, Loki is evolving from the God of Mischief into the God of Stories.

This change to Loki’s powers is not without precedent. Starting with the Marvel Comics series, Loki: Agent of Asgard, the Trickster God began his transition that still exists in the comics today.

ScreenRant breaks it down:

Loki underwent a significant character change by coming to terms with his past – and even future versions of himself – to truly transform into a more benevolent god. Upon Loki’s rebirth, he fused with an artifact named the All-Seeing Eye which merged with his own magical abilities, seeing him rise as the reborn Loki: God of Stories. His new abilities allowed Loki to perceive, manipulate, and in some cases completely rewrite stories and narratives within the Marvel universe. This gave Loki a somewhat meta role in Marvel Comics by greatly expanding his abilities to be able to rewrite reality at will.

Considering that the ending of Season 2 Episode 5 saw Loki manipulating time through sheer will, the God of Stories theory is pretty strong, and Marvel appears to be leaning into it.

Over the weekend, Comic Book noticed that the official Marvel social media account for the Thor movies posted a seemingly random clip from Thor: The Dark World with nothing but a clock emoji in the caption. However, the clip might not be so random.

In the brief snippet, Anthony Hopkins’ Odin is chastising Loki for his invasion of New York in the first Avengers film. “All this because Loki desires a throne,” Odin says, to which Loki spits back. “It is my birthright.”