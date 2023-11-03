Following the devastating events of last week’s episode, which saw the Temporal Loom explode and spark the destruction of the Time Variance Authority, Loki is once again slipping through time just like his return to the TVA in the Season 2 premiere. However, that’s where the similarities stop.

In the premiere, Loki’s friends were still working at the TVA. Now, they’re scattered across different branches of reality with no memory of their lives working for the time-controlling agency. With the help of O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), Loki is able to gain some control over his time-slipping as he works to get the team back together. However, what Loki doesn’t know is that Miss Minutes activated the TVA’s Fail-Safe Protocol, which is disintegrating branches and everything in them.

Just as the Trickster God gathers Mobius, B-15, Casey, and Sylvie (whose memory notably stayed intact) in O.B.’s lab, Loki watches in horror as everyone he cares about starts to unravel into spaghetti right in front of his eyes. The whole thing gave off hardcore Avengers: Infinity War vibes, and Marvel fans definitely picked up on it.

You can see some of the reactions below:

i feel like i just watched infinity war again — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 3, 2023

Loki episode 5 was giving Infinity War vibes pic.twitter.com/7nN4BgMRqs — Lazy Witchᱬ (@scarlazywitch) November 3, 2023

Episode 5 giving us all Infinity War ptsd it’s unforgivable I got literal chills seeing time being withered away was so unnerving and I’ve never been this hyped for an MCU series finale in a long while I can’t wait to see how it all turns out #LokiS2 pic.twitter.com/VM6mpG1tJD — Mushroomcloud (@Mushroomcloud16) November 3, 2023

#LokiS2 felt like peak sci-fi with time slipping. Huge win for Marvel. Loved seeing the origin of TVA members, I cared more for their timelines. Ending gave me that same impactful & bleak feeling as Infinity War! Loki just wants his friends back, now he’s more powerful than EVER! pic.twitter.com/EzUntVlsWp — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) November 3, 2023

This episode was Loki’s ‘Infinity War’ And we’re in the End Game now. pic.twitter.com/iaopUDEJXg — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) November 3, 2023

While that was terrifying, watching his friends unravel gave Loki the push to gain full control of his time-slipping, bringing him back to the moment before they all disintegrated. He’s essentially leveled up going into the Season 2 finale.

More importantly, the tension was relieved so Marvel fans could go absolutely bananas over Episode 5’s romantic comedy vibes. And not for Loki and Sylvie. No, the vibes were off the chart for Loki and Mobius as their reunion had all the hallmarks of a rom-com, right down Loki looking wistfully at Mobius through a window.

You can see some of the reactions below:

NO BECAUSE MA'AM WHAT WAS THIS BEFORE TALKING TO MOBIUS pic.twitter.com/O75y7wOohi — ☾Fafal☾ ✧DON SPOILERS✧ (@FafalRaeLynn) November 3, 2023

#Loki spoilers LOKI NEVER ASKED WHETHER OR NOT MOBIUS WAS SINGLE BUT MOBIUS MADE SURE TO CONSTANTLY REMIND LOKI THAT HE WAS SINGLE EVERY CHANCE HE GOT. LOKI LITERALLY BLUSHING HE WAS STUTTERING WHEN MOBIUS ASKED IF HE FOLLOWED HIM HOME? THESE ARE LITERALLY ROMANTIC TROPES HELLO — Lokius (@DailyLokius) November 3, 2023

mobius offering his wife’s jet ski to loki . THE SUB TEXT HERE HELLO ?!?!!? MOBIUS WANTS LOKI AS HIS NEW PARTNER HELLO pic.twitter.com/assZZyNDjN — melissa ☆ (@Iokistime) November 3, 2023

#loki #lokiseason2 THE ACTIONS OF A MAN IN LOVE. NERVOUSLY PREPARING TO ATTEMPT TO CHARM HIS WAY INTO GAINING THE TRUST OF THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE WHO DOESN'T REMEMBER HIM. HOPING THAT IF HE LOOKS EXTRA GOOD – EXTRA *ATTRACTIVE* – IT'LL HELP HIS CASE. this is a real TV show pic.twitter.com/R3jKUfjqgS — Char 🌈✨ (@CharCubed) November 3, 2023

🚨LOKI SPOILERS🚨 MOBIUS BEING SINGLE DAD ASKING LOKI “Are you still on the market?” TWICE WHAT THE EVER LOVING FUUUUUCK #Loki — Ella the Hiddlestoner (@Laufeyson4eva) November 3, 2023

i cried and barfed and screamed and sobbed mobius means so much to him 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b38lsNK9I1 — k (@cowboyymobius) November 3, 2023

The Loki Season 2 finale streams November 9 on Disney+.