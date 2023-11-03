Loki Season 2 Episode 5
‘Loki’ Was Hit With Shades Of The MCU’s Most Brutal Moment In An Emotional Episode That Also Had A ‘Rom-Com’ Twist

Following the devastating events of last week’s episode, which saw the Temporal Loom explode and spark the destruction of the Time Variance Authority, Loki is once again slipping through time just like his return to the TVA in the Season 2 premiere. However, that’s where the similarities stop.

In the premiere, Loki’s friends were still working at the TVA. Now, they’re scattered across different branches of reality with no memory of their lives working for the time-controlling agency. With the help of O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), Loki is able to gain some control over his time-slipping as he works to get the team back together. However, what Loki doesn’t know is that Miss Minutes activated the TVA’s Fail-Safe Protocol, which is disintegrating branches and everything in them.

Just as the Trickster God gathers Mobius, B-15, Casey, and Sylvie (whose memory notably stayed intact) in O.B.’s lab, Loki watches in horror as everyone he cares about starts to unravel into spaghetti right in front of his eyes. The whole thing gave off hardcore Avengers: Infinity War vibes, and Marvel fans definitely picked up on it.

You can see some of the reactions below:

While that was terrifying, watching his friends unravel gave Loki the push to gain full control of his time-slipping, bringing him back to the moment before they all disintegrated. He’s essentially leveled up going into the Season 2 finale.

More importantly, the tension was relieved so Marvel fans could go absolutely bananas over Episode 5’s romantic comedy vibes. And not for Loki and Sylvie. No, the vibes were off the chart for Loki and Mobius as their reunion had all the hallmarks of a rom-com, right down Loki looking wistfully at Mobius through a window.

You can see some of the reactions below:

The Loki Season 2 finale streams November 9 on Disney+.

