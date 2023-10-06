With the Loki Season 2 premiere now streaming on Disney+, Marvel fans are getting emotional about finally seeing Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson reunited after a two year wait. It also didn’t hurt that the first episode was everything that Loki fans have come to expect. Impeccable set designs, existential sci-fi horror, and that killer score.
But all of that would be nothing without the impressive character work. Hiddleston’s Trickster God and Wilson’s Mobius are clearly the bedrock of the show and seeing them solve another time mystery together (and discover an even more dangerous one) was exactly what fans wanted to see right out of the gate.
The two bounced perfectly off each other like they never even left, and fans were here for the palpable chemistry that’s made Loki one of the best MCU series to date.
You can see some of the Loki and Mobius love below:
The scene The cameraman pic.twitter.com/FguGCMKDUX
1. They were so connected across time I'm going insane over it
2. Even the MIRRORED HAND GESTURES??
3. They are so fucking cute
4. If they are STARTING the season by calling each other "friend," how will their relationship development? pic.twitter.com/3VW5DbOg5q
The fact that Loki is the God of Mischief and Chaos, he seriously enjoyed himself while watching Mobius dig himself deeper and deeper into that selfmade hole 😂 pic.twitter.com/uND9fyrZGd
loving father giving relationship advice to his lost son. “renslayer kicked me down some steps too” 😭 pic.twitter.com/0IJCd5hMur
“Hey handsome. Come here often?” casual bar lean energy lmao pic.twitter.com/r8IcAJMZjE
babe wake up LOKIUS is BACK😭 pic.twitter.com/6iOLmy1uxf
There was also plenty of love for the episode itself, which saw Loki return to the TVA after his disastrous encounter with He Who Remains. However, the Trickster God keeps “time slipping” in horrifying fashion, which makes it hard to warn Mobius and the rest of the TVA of the war that’s coming.
You can see reactions to the Loki Season 2 premiere below:
Still the best show compared to other recent projects#Loki#LokiSeason2 pic.twitter.com/GvphRxfCXF
You can tell how much Tom Hiddleston cares about Loki because he was giving 110% the entire episode#LokiSpoilers #Loki pic.twitter.com/LyHMgZJNTg
“We got to the man at the end of time and he made sense” is literally the best meditation on the multiverse that the MCU has ever presented
THAT is what makes #Loki excel — no other project treats the concepts that the franchise now hinges on with as much terror pic.twitter.com/0qToYy8gkh
The wild ass MCU theories and positivity on tl are finally back! No more miserable ass shits on timeline omfg. #Loki pic.twitter.com/fIN15QUSOA
feeling totally normal and not at all feral about the way tom looks in this season #Loki pic.twitter.com/G0SUtMedk1
This guy. The second she hears Sylvie might be in danger, he totally forgets about the Temporal Loom and about getting lost to time forever, and instead he gets ready to fight. 🥹💚🗡️ pic.twitter.com/xfwVM8V9sy
Ke Huy Quan also made his MCU debut as Ouroboros (or O.B.), and Loki fans were here for him. Quan fit seamlessly in with the cast and the weird machinations of the TVA, and the love for him on social media was off the charts:
protect O.B at all costs pic.twitter.com/LqUmldkLap
but for real though, in all honesty i'd die for ke huy quan as ob but also when don't i want to give my life to protect a ke huy quan character? #loki pic.twitter.com/4kPFRzwjXn
OB having to talk between Loki in the past and Mobius in the present is incredible, the flawless logic line made me lose it 😭 #Loki pic.twitter.com/kaQuCLKtoW
If all of #Loki season 2 was just Ke Huy Quan, Tom Hiddleston, and Owen Wilson having a great time interacting with each other I would be perfectly fine with that pic.twitter.com/4tE0OTLtAs
I need Marvel to put Ke Huy Quan in every project from now on he's so good in this. OB stole the entire episode I would give my life for him #Loki pic.twitter.com/aoSoLZI6xD
And then, of course, there was that book catch:
CATCHING THE BOOK WITH ONE HAND LORD I NEED HIM BADDDDpic.twitter.com/Dz5VVpsYfk
We’re supposed to be objective here, but yeah, that was pretty hot. More of that please, Marvel, thank you.
Loki streams new episodes Thursday on Disney+.