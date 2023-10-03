When it smashed reality back in the summer of 2021, the first season of Loki was an instant hit with fans and is still regarded as the best Marvel series on Disney+ to date. Obviously, that puts a lot of pressure on Season 2, which arrives later this week.

Judging by the first batch of reviews, Loki Season 2 may not hit the highs of the first season, but the new crop of episodes appear to be a (mostly) good time that once again relies on its ace in the hole: Tom Hiddleston. However, the reviews this time around are a little more divided as critics aren’t entirely enthralled Season 2’s story, and then there’s the Jonathan Majors of it all.

Currently facing trial on assault charges, Majors’ presence is a sticky issue that pops up in more than one review. The actor is featured more prominently in the show than trailers and promotional material have revealed, which led to some awkward viewing for some critics. (Loki Season 2 wrapped production prior to Majors’ arrest, leaving reshoots off the table.) However, Hiddleston’s charm and seeing him paired with Owen Wilson once again goes a long way in smoothing over Loki Season 2’s bumps.

You can see what the reviews are saying below:

Mike Ryan, Uproxx:

The thing is, Loki is a pretty fun show. Everything is getting quite absurd in the superhero movie world with multiple universes and variants and all that. I think I’d be happier just going back to, “guy in a metal suit fights bad guys.” But at least Loki knows how absurd all this is and ramps everything up to such a high degree, with every ridiculous thing being met by Wilson’s deadpan, “Whelp, another day at the office,” it can’t help itself from being a good time.

Therese Lacson, Collider:

Much of the strength of Loki hinges on the performance of the cast. Tom Hiddleston easily slides back into his persona as Loki — perhaps a bit more harried this season and a bit wiser, but still the trickster god. For those who worried before Season 1 that an Avengers-era Loki might lose his complexity, it was clear that the show was able to give him back that depth, and Season 2 develops it even more. It’s hard to imagine that this Loki is the same one who once dramatically said he was burdened with glorious purpose. In lesser hands, the character might feel like too sharp of a shift, but Hiddleston has always imparted a fragility to his character that has made him easy to love even when he’s doing particularly terrible things. A heroic Loki doesn’t feel that far removed from the villainous one — perhaps just a bit less deranged and a bit more humble.

John Nugent, Empire:

In fact, everyone seems to be enjoying themselves — most of all Hiddleston. Having donned the green horns for well over a decade by this point, his Loki remains endlessly charismatic. Hiddleston still imbues him with that delicious sense of playful moral ambiguity, but there’s a clarity to the character at this point that feels fresh: that somehow, by trying to save the universe, he finally found the glorious purpose he was looking for.

Yasmine Kandil, DiscussingFilm:

Even though the show does center around its titular trickster, this latest season thrives because it avoids neglecting its electric ensemble cast. With a wide mix of new and returning characters, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a couple of names got pushed to the side or worse, totally forgotten about. However, every player in Loki Season 2 is given rich material to play around with. Most of all, everyone is granted their moment to play an important role in this glorious jigsaw of a narrative.

Bob Strauss, The Wrap: