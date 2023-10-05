Will Mobius Remember Loki In Season 2?

As Loki gets ready to make his glorious return in Season 2 of his reality-breaking Marvel series, the Trickster God has his hands full right out of the gate. The first season ended with Loki returning to the Time Variance Authority, or TVA, after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) made the calamitous decision to murder He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a Kang variant who was preventing the Sacred Timeline from falling into chaos.

However, when Loki returned, his partner Mobius (Owen Wilson) had no idea who he is, and judging by the newest sneak peak from Marvel, that situation doesn’t look like it’s improving anytime soon. In the clip, Loki fans can see what happens immediately after the Season 1 end scene, and clearly, the TVA doesn’t react well to a stranger suddenly appearing in their facility with dire warnings about an evil mastermind who’s been controlling everything from behind a storm at the end of time. They didn’t like that.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 premieres October 5 at 9 ET/6 PT on Disney+.