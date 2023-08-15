We all knew that Loki would be coming back one way or another, it’s just not every day when you learn Marvel spoilers in a Mcdonald’s ad. But hey, there’s a time and place for everything!

In a recent McDonald’s ad campaign, the fast food giant has been showing off clips of various TV shows and movies mentioning the chain, all leading up to a split second of Loki himself at the order kiosk. Maybe the McFlurry machine isn’t broken in this timeline. The ads ends with Mobius (Owen Wilson) sitting down to enjoy his own meal, which has reignited some fan theories from the end of season one.

Fans may remember that Mobius runs into a distressed Loki who tries to warn him that there might be a Multiverse war about to break out. Mobius shockingly doesn’t recognize Loki, asking him if he’s an analyst. So…what exactly went down there? There are a few fan theories.

One theory is that Loki actually ended up in a past TVA, which would mean that Mobius doesn’t even know him yet. He has to somehow rebuild that trust and friendship with Mobius, which might not be easy. Not only does Mobius not know him, but the TVA is so recent, and He Who Remains (AKA Kang) could have his guard down. Another theory is that this is an entirely different timeline or “branch” altogether since the TVA exists outside of time. Sounds straightforward, no?

It’s tough to say, but thanks to McDonald’s, we know that Mobius will be back, so questions will likely be answered when Loki returns to Disney+ on October 6th. Maybe with a McFlurry.

(Via ScreenRant, Reddit)