Loki Season 2 Episode 4
Marvel
TV

Tom Hiddleston Brought A Moment From ‘Thor’ Full Circle, And ‘Loki’ Fans Are Swooning

Part of the fun with Loki is you never know what’s going to happen on the reality-bending series that focuses on the Time Variance Authority’s rapidly decreasing ability to control an unraveling multiverse. Adding to the chaos is Tom Hiddleston as the titular Trickster God, who’s going through a bit of a hero’s journey while trying to save time from collapsing on itself. On top of that, Loki has fallen in love with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), a multiversal variant of himself. The show is wild, people.

However, Loki fans are all about that romance, and the fourth episode in the currently unfolding Season 2 has “Sylki” lovers swooning after the Trickster God attempted to confess his love by surprisingly bringing a moment from Thor full circle.

In the 2011 film that first introduced Chris Hemsworth‘s Thunder God and his devious brother Loki to the MCU, the two become locked in a climactic battle where Loki taunts Thor for going “soft” after meeting Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Jump 12 years later, and now Loki is revealing to Sylvie that he was wrong to call his brother soft. In fact, he now realizes that Thor was stronger because something changed him for the better.

While Loki doesn’t get to say it out loud, MCU fans know exactly what changed Thor: love. The Sylvie scene caused all kinds of reactions on Twitter as Loki fans rushed to gush over the romantic moment and watching the characters bounce off each other in Episode 4.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Loki streams new episodes Thursday on Disney+.

×