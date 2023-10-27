Part of the fun with Loki is you never know what’s going to happen on the reality-bending series that focuses on the Time Variance Authority’s rapidly decreasing ability to control an unraveling multiverse. Adding to the chaos is Tom Hiddleston as the titular Trickster God, who’s going through a bit of a hero’s journey while trying to save time from collapsing on itself. On top of that, Loki has fallen in love with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), a multiversal variant of himself. The show is wild, people.

However, Loki fans are all about that romance, and the fourth episode in the currently unfolding Season 2 has “Sylki” lovers swooning after the Trickster God attempted to confess his love by surprisingly bringing a moment from Thor full circle.

In the 2011 film that first introduced Chris Hemsworth‘s Thunder God and his devious brother Loki to the MCU, the two become locked in a climactic battle where Loki taunts Thor for going “soft” after meeting Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Jump 12 years later, and now Loki is revealing to Sylvie that he was wrong to call his brother soft. In fact, he now realizes that Thor was stronger because something changed him for the better.

While Loki doesn’t get to say it out loud, MCU fans know exactly what changed Thor: love. The Sylvie scene caused all kinds of reactions on Twitter as Loki fans rushed to gush over the romantic moment and watching the characters bounce off each other in Episode 4.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Loki was literally about to tell Sylvie about Thor and Jane and how falling in love with her made him a better person. This is so damn good, and I bet we're gonna get even better stuff in the next two episodes. 🥹💚🗡 pic.twitter.com/CkXpRJAP5a — Malcolm (@IvanMalcolm) October 27, 2023

#Loki Bringing up the fight with Thor, Loki realises that being soft and caring for others isn't a weakness; it's the greatest strength pic.twitter.com/Av5VhNUsHg — Rose ✪ ४ Loki era (@RoseBarnes94) October 27, 2023

I CANT BELIEVE LOKI BROUGHT UP THE "Don't tell me it was that woman" SCENE FROM THOR 1 pic.twitter.com/QxBlPkS7JV — Caitlynn 🐛🐍⚡🗡| Waiting for the Sylki bar scene (@astrocaitlynn) October 27, 2023

“what happened to you on earth that turned you so soft” loki truly realising that softness is a strength, love is a strength, that his love for SYLVIE is his strength. and in turn he is using that newfound strength protect others. his hero arc is so satisfying to watch #loki pic.twitter.com/kDMcs1POzS — phantom of the dystopia✨ (@thislilstangirl) October 27, 2023

#loki spoilers >>>>>>>>>>> Loki’s self awareness in talking about his mockery of Thor 😭 pic.twitter.com/fb7et8NHBZ — Can I Essex His Spooky Loki Serpent? (@havanesemom13) October 27, 2023

i actually can't believe that this is now an official parallel between how Loki mocked Thor when he turned "soft" because loving Jane changed him, and how Loki fell in love himself and now love changed him too https://t.co/hOttQOZc2w pic.twitter.com/YSiJryOxTr — yulia 🗡 LOKI SPOILERS (@esvvell) October 27, 2023

#Loki #LokiS2 so loki got alone in a room with sylvie and just started using his deepest raspiest voice for “no reason” huh pic.twitter.com/gIIrYfvylp — mclya 🥤 loki spoilers (@lokvnt) October 27, 2023

I MISSED THIS DYNAMIC SO MUCH PLS THEY’RE SO FUNNY AND CHAOTIC TOGETHER 😭#Loki #Sylvie #Sylki pic.twitter.com/krWmcv5QUV — novelle | sylki era | loki spoilers (@novellex) October 27, 2023

Loki streams new episodes Thursday on Disney+.