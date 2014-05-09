Look At Lake Bell’s Topless Magazine Cover Again, And You’ll See A ‘Holy Sh*t’ Message

05.09.14

I’m sure you all totally ignored Lake Bell’s topless Esquire cover when it was released, but I implore you to give it a shot. It’s OK, this isn’t a Raiders of the Lost Ark-esque trick to get your face to melt off. Take a look at the eyes, which are obviously what you were already focused on, I’m sure — what do you think they’re screaming? If you guessed, “HOLY SH*T I JUST FOUND OUT I’M PREGNANT EARLIER TODAY AND NOW I’M POSING TOPLESS FOR A POPULAR MAGAZINE,” then either you already watched the Kimmel clip below, or you know way too much about Lake Bell’s eyes. Creep.

