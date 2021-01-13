Up to this point, Amazon has been dropping details about its mega-budget Lord of the Rings series as slowly as a tree walking across Middle-earth. We know it will film in New Zealand, not star the Bandersnatch guy, take place thousands of years before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, and… that’s about it. But as reported by TheOneRing.Net, the streaming service has finally released some concrete details about the show.

Here’s the official plot description:

Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Second Age lasted for 3,441 years (Peter Jackson’s trilogy takes place during the Third Age) and notable events include the founding of Gondor, where much of the movies take place, and Sauron (the “greatest villain” teased above) forging the One Ring. The Misty Mountains should be familiar to those who have seen films, but Númenor has yet to be depicted on screen. A day may come when Amazon reveals when we’ll get to see the “breathtaking island kingdom,” but it is not this day.

(Via TheOneRing.net)