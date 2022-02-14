Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is finally coming after years in the making, even before a certain Tom Hanks moment prompted the realization that Hollywood was going on pause amid the pandemic. However, a premiere date now exists (September 2, 2022). The show (very obviously) hopes to be (as Jeff Bezos really wanted) Amazon’s own Game of Thrones, and at least, well, there won’t be a question of the author not finishing the source material (poor George R.R. Martin never stopped catching hell for that detail) before the show barrels past what’s already been written.

Nope, no danger of that happening here. J.R.R. Tolkien passed away in 1972, and Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will bring his fabled Second Age to the screen (with eye-popping waterfalls and devastating-looking storms and a determined-looking young Galadriel) for the first time. From Amazon:

“This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, ope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

Expect to see the enormous ensemble cast do their thing within numerous Arda-spanning venues, from the Misty Mountains to Lindon’s majestic forests to an island setting, and more. The show will launch with the characters in relative peace, but Middle Earth will be horrified to see evil reemerge, and everything should be beautiful to watch, of course, given that there’s a reported $465 million budget for the first season. Also, this show aims to be much more family friendly than Game of Thrones, so don’t anticipate all that sex and violence, even if the themes might grow scary while the forces of good aim to vanquish the darkness.

Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will premiere on September 2.