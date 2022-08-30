We are just days away from the latest fantasy series that will likely take over the internet. Amazon Prime’s Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will make its debut this week, so now is the time to learn what the heck the show is even about.

Because Tolkien’s text is so rich with characters, many fans are concerned about who is showing up in the new series. Though Rings of Power will take place in the Second Age before the events of our good friends in the fellowship, there are still some familiar faces and names that will pop up in the series. The show will follow over 20 (!) main characters with interweaving storylines that take place in Middle Earth. To keep track of who’s who, here is a rundown of who to expect in the upcoming series.

In terms of familiar faces, Robert Armayo will portray a young Elrond, who was originally played by Hugo Weaving. Armayo also starred in season six of Game Of Thrones, so we know he can use a sword. Isildur will also make an appearance, portrayed by Maxim Baldry, along with Celebrimbor, an elf who eventually teaches Sauron how to make rings, who will be played by Charles Edwards.

Swedish actress Morfydd Clark, from 2019’s trippy religious horror film Saint Maud, will be the younger version of Galadriel, who was portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s trilogy. She will embark on a journey to find those responsible for defeating Morgoth (the bad guy pre-Sauron). She will be joined by Prince Durin IV, portrayed by Welsh stage actor Owain Arthur. Then there is Sophia Nomvete, who will play the dwarven princess Disa, who will also be the first female dwarf in a Tolkien adaptation. Also, there will be female orcs!

Then there is the elf known as Arondir, portrayed by Ismael Cruz Córdova, who is known for his role on both Ray Donovon and Seasame Street. THAT is range! He will embark on a relationship with Bronwyn, a human played by Nazanin Boniadi.

Of course, no Tolkien work is complete without two lovable harfoot hobbits named Poppy Proudfellow and Marigold Brandyfoot, who will be portrayed by Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh, alongside Largo Brandyfoot, portrayed by Dylan Smith. Simon Merrells, who portrayed Julius Ceasar in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will play a mysterious new character names Trevyn.

Finally, Anson Boon is set to portray some type of evil character that fans have been speculating has something to do with Sauron, though it has not been confirmed and we likely won’t know until he somehow acquires a giant evil eye. As for the rest of the cast without confirmed characters, we have Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Lenny Henry, Geoff Morrell, and Augustus Prew, who have all been kept under wraps.

Overall, there are a lot of names to remember and then eventually forget once the show starts. It might not be a bad idea to use subtitles for this one!

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on September 2nd.